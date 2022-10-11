Elks sign OL Jesse Gibbon to a two-year extension

EDMONTON – Jesse Gibbon has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.

The deal announced Tuesday morning keeps the offensive lineman in Edmonton through the 2024 season.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: Argos at Elks

» Landry’s 5 Takeaways from Thanksgiving Weekend

» Winnipeg claims West Division with win over Elks

In his third CFL season, Gibbon was acquired by the Double E in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sept. 2 and has suited up in five games for the Elks. The Waterloo product appeared in 42 games with the Ticats after being selected second overall in the 2019 CFL draft.

In addition, the Elks released offensive lineman Dennis Bardwell. Bardwell did not see any game action with Edmonton after being signed on Sept. 1.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, when they take on the Toronto Argonauts at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.