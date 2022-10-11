Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Ticats sign pair of DBs including Jordan Hoover

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed two defensive backs including National Jordan Hoover and American Will Sunderland, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hoover, 29, played 66 games over four seasons with Edmonton (2017-21), registering 134 total tackles, including 111 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and three interceptions. The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was originally selected in the fourth round, 31st overall of the 2017 Canadian Football League Draft.

Sunderland, 26, most recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022). The six-foot-two, 196-pound native of Midwest City, Oklahoma originally signed with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers (2020) as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2020-21), Seattle Seahawks (2021) and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

Sunderland played his college football at Tory University, where he suited up in 24 games over two seasons (2018-19), registering 59 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, nine pass deflections and five interceptions. He began his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma where he played 16 games over two seasons (2015-16) before transferring to Troy.

