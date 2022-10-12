Als, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Acklin out Friday

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their only injury reports ahead of Friday’s Week 19 matchup from TD Place.

The Montreal Alouettes, were without receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) and offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee) for Wednesday’s practice, both have been ruled out for Week 19.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS were without running back William Powell (shoulder), receivers Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder) and DeVonte Dedmon (quadricep), defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle) and offensive lineman Dino Boyd (shoulder), each have been listed out ahead of Friday’s game.