Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports October 12, 2022

Als, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Acklin out Friday

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their only injury reports ahead of Friday’s Week 19 matchup from TD Place.

The Montreal Alouettes, were without receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee) and offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee) for Wednesday’s practice, both have been ruled out for Week 19.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS were without running back William Powell (shoulder), receivers Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder) and DeVonte Dedmon (quadricep), defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle) and offensive lineman Dino Boyd (shoulder), each have been listed out ahead of Friday’s game.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury WED Game Status
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Wakefield DL Healthy Scratch Full
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee DNP Out
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP Out

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury WED Game Status
RJ Harris WR Healthy Scratch Full  –
William Powell RB Shoulder DNP Out
Tyron Vrede LB Elbow Full  –
Ryan Davis WR Healthy Scratch Full  –
DeVonte Dedmon WR Quadricep DNP Out
Patrick Levels DB Ankle DNP Out
Randy Richards OL Calf Full  –
Jaelon Acklin WR Head/Shoulder DNP Out
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Ankle DNP Out
Lorenzo Mauldin DL Shoulder Full  –
Dino Boyd OL Shoulder DNP Out

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!