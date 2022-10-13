Two players fined after Thanksgiving Weekend games
TORONTO — The CFL has announced the following fines:
• Montreal Alouettes linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for a high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Jaelon Acklin.
• Montreal Alouettes defensive back Adarius Pickett has been fined for three separate incidents:
- A high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Jaelon Acklin.
- A high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Justin Hardy.
- A violation of the league’s media policy.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.