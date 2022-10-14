CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 19

TORONTO — With just three weeks left in the regular season, and a handful playoff spots still undetermined, there’s plenty for CFL fans to look forward to in Week 19.

On Friday, the week’s first doubleheader gets underway in Ottawa as the REDBLACKS host the Montreal Alouettes. With a win, Montreal is locked in for a home playoff date, while Ottawa needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The REDBLACKS walked away with a victory last week against this same team, but can they do it again? The Alouettes hope the answer to that question is no.

Things then move to Calgary as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Stampeders. Calgary is back from their bye hoping to keep pace with BC for the second spot in the West Division. Hamilton, on the other hand, had a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and will hope to bring the momentum west to McMahon Stadium.

Saturday’s slate of games starts in Edmonton as the Elks host the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos need a win, and a Montreal loss, to lock in the Eastern Final at BMO Field on Nov. 13. Edmonton has been eliminated from the playoffs but they’ll still want to give their home fans something to cheer about with a victory for the first time this season.

And finally, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the BC Lions to cap off Week 19. BC will be looking to bounce back from a loss last week in Toronto as they eye keeping the second spot in the West. Winnipeg has already locked up first in the division and will host the Western Final at IG Field on Nov. 13.

Buy Tickets

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Ottawa

» Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Calgary

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Edmonton

» Saturday, 10:00 p.m. ET: BC at Winnipeg

IT’S GO TIME

​(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg | @BC, Bye, BC | 20-10 (.667)

BC | WPG, @EDM, @WPG | 32-16 (.667)

Calgary | HAM, @SSK, SSK | 17-30 (.362)

Saskatchewan | Bye, CGY, @CGY | 20-10 (.667)

Edmonton | TOR, BC, Bye | 33-13 (.717)

East Division

Toronto | @EDM, @MTL, MTL | 18-28 (.391)

Montreal | @OTT, TOR, @TOR | 22-23 (.489)

Hamilton | @CGY, OTT, @OTT | 18-27 (.400)

Ottawa | MTL, @HAM, HAM | 17-28 (.378)

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Toronto will host the Eastern Final IF they win AND Montreal loses.

Montreal will earn a playoff spot with a victory.

Both Hamilton and Ottawa cannot clinch NOR be eliminated this week.

BC and Calgary cannot claim Western Semi-Final hosting duties this week.

MILLENIUM MARK

Groundwork Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey (949) is closing in on his first 1,000+ rushing yard season. Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira (919) is looking to become the fourth Canadian since 2011 to reach the mark, joining Jon Cornish, Andrew Harris and Jerome Messam, who collectively achieved the feat 12 times. Oliveira has the opportunity to make it 10-straight 18-game campaigns in which a Canadian has reached 1,000.

Up for grabs Tim White tallied 63 receiving yards last week to secure his first 1,000-yard season (1,046) Lucky Whitehead (966), Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (920) and Keon Hatcher (910) are also in reach of 1,000. Whitehead and Hatcher can join Dominique Rhymes to become the first trio of Lions receivers to reach the mark together since 2005, and the team’s third all-time.



MAKIN’ A STRONG SCHOEN

Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen leads the league with 1,275 receiving yards, and is 256 shy of passing Matt Clark’s first-year record set in 1991.

Schoen’s 14 touchdown receptions ranks third all-time for first-year receivers, trailing only Terrell Mitchell’s 17 in 1997 and David Williams’s 18 in 1988.

Schoen has 100+ receiving yards (158, 125 and 162) in his past three games, and is tied for first on the season with five.

39 of Schoen’s 64 catches (61 per cent) have been for second down conversions. He is seven receptions short of passing Ben Cahoon’s record of 45 set in 2004.

QUICK SLANTS