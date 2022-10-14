Elks extend DB Scott Hutter through 2024

EDMONTON – Scott Hutter has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.

The deal announced Friday morning keeps the defensive back in Edmonton through the 2024 season.

Hutter was drafted by the Double E in the sixth round of the 2019 CFL Draft and is in his third season with the Elks. The Wilfrid Laurier product has appeared in 31 games with Edmonton, playing in all 16 games this season (12 starts), recording 53 tackles and one forced fumble.

In addition, the Elks released defensive back Daniel Wright. Wright did not see any game action with Edmonton after being signed on Sept. 24.

The Elks are back on the field on Saturday, when they host the Toronto Argonauts at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.