  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Transactions October 14, 2022

Elks extend DB Scott Hutter through 2024

GoElks.com

EDMONTON – Scott Hutter has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Elks.

The deal announced Friday morning keeps the defensive back in Edmonton through the 2024 season.

Hutter was drafted by the Double E in the sixth round of the 2019 CFL Draft and is in his third season with the Elks. The Wilfrid Laurier product has appeared in 31 games with Edmonton, playing in all 16 games this season (12 starts), recording 53 tackles and one forced fumble.

In addition, the Elks released defensive back Daniel Wright. Wright did not see any game action with Edmonton after being signed on Sept. 24.

The Elks are back on the field on Saturday, when they host the Toronto Argonauts at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

