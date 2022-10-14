Morris: The 1,000 secrets to Ka’Deem Carey’s success

The last time Ka’Deem Carey had a 1,000-yard rushing season The Hunger Games: Catching Fire was the top movie at the box office; the favourite song on the radio was Thrift Shop by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis and the final episode of Breaking Bad was must-watch television.

A lot has changed since Carey ran for 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns for the University of Arizona in 2013. That might explain the excitement the Calgary Stampeder running back feels as he enters Friday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats just 51 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark.

“It’s a personal goal, it would mean a lot,” Carey said after stepping off the practice field this week.

“Going through a lot of adversity in my life, to be 30 this year and then reach 1,000 yards, just the time and the patience and never giving up on your dreams. It’s going to be a big goal in my life.”

Carey was on the practice roster and didn’t play when the Stampeders won the 2018 Grey Cup. His 2019 season was cut short by a broken arm after eight games and 422 yards.

Last year, the Tucson, AZ native was named a West Division All-Star after rushing for 869 yards and seven touchdowns before the Stampeders’ heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Semi-Final.

The lessons haven’t always been easy but Carey believes he’s learned from them.

“These last couple of years taught me how to win, to be a better leader, to be a better man and, honestly, be a better running back on the field with the vision, the speed and the cutbacks,” he said, “Even when I was behind Don Jackson, I saw how the team chemistry was, how he ran the ball and really took time to learn the offence.

“I was just looking at it from an outsider’s view. When I got control of the wheel, I knew exactly how I wanted to lead this team and what kind of running back I wanted to be and (how to) present myself.”

Despite missing three games this year with injuries Carey leads the CFL with 949 yards from 141 carries. Only Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira has more carries, with 190 for 919 yards.

The five-foot-nine, 207-pound Carey also leads the CFL with 11 carries of 20 or more yards. His 6.7-yard average is the most of any player with 50 or more carries and his nine touchdowns is the most among running backs.

Carey also has 25 catches for 209 yards.

The last Stampeder running back with a 1,000-yard season was Jerome Messam, who collected 1,016 yards on 215 carries in 2017.

Carey has a chance to become the 11th Stampeder to win the CFL title, joining players like Jon Cornish, Lovell Coleman, Willie Burden and Messam.

Carey credits his success to his bond with the offensive line.

“The chemistry between me and the o-line is starting to be unbelievably good,” he said. “We’re starting to have a great relationship on and off the field. When you have a relationship with your o-line off the field, they become your friends. They don’t want nobody to touch you, to hurt you. They block extra hard.

“Just building that chemistry with the o-line, sitting in the (film) room with them, telling them how I like to set up my blocks, they understand how I want to execute the job. It’s been working for us this year.”

Running against the Tiger-Cats won’t be easy. While Calgary leads the CFL by averaging 115.4 rushing yards a game, Hamilton has allowed a league-low 77.5 yards per game.

Carey welcomes the challenge.

“They are a fast, physical team, they want to go out there and intimidate you,” he said. “When you get to play a good defence like the Tiger-Cats, you rise to the occasion. You want to show what you are made of.

“They’re good at stopping the run. I like to prove to a lot of people I’m a good player and I can do things against their good defensive front.”

Both the Stampeders (10-5) and Tiger-Cats (5-10) have their eyes on the playoffs heading into their game at McMahon Stadium, their 100th meeting in league history.

The Stampeders have already secured a playoff spot but are battling the BC Lions (10-5) for second place in the West. The Ticats, who are riding a two-game win streak, want to stay ahead of the Roughriders (6-10) who are hoping for a crossover spot in the East.

When the teams met in Week 2 in Hamilton, the Stampeders fought back from a 24-3 halftime deficit to a 33-30 overtime time.

The Stampeders are coming off a bye after winning four of their previous five games. After the Tiger-Cats, Calgary has two games remaining against the Riders.

“These games are important for us, mentally for myself and for the team to keep us hot,” Carey said. “We’re in a good spot right now. People are finally believing in what they can do for this team and find their role. Everybody is really gluing it together right now.

“When we go into the playoffs, we’re going there with a lot of confidence and momentum.”

The Stampeders also haven’t forgotten last year’s playoff loss to Saskatchewan.

“What goes around, comes around,” said Carey. “We have a chance to knock them out of the playoffs.

“I remember stuff. We’re going to handle this game (against Hamilton) first, then hopefully we can return the favour back to Saskatchewan.”