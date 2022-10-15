Follow CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
Insight and Analysis October 15, 2022

Hamilton picks up crucial road win in Calgary

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

For the first time since 2004, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats went into McMahon Stadium and handed the Calgary Stampeders a loss on home field.

The victory also moved Hamilton into a playoff spot with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

It was a back-and-forth contest that saw the Ticats lead by as many as 11 before the Stampeders stormed back to move ahead late in the fourth quarter.

That’s when Dane Evans led a late drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Tim White with 22 seconds remaining in the game. A three-yard reception by Anthony Johnson helped the Ticats succeed on the two-point conversion and secure the 35-32 victory.

Evans knew it was a long time since the Black and Gold had come away victorious in Calgary.

“I knew it was a while,” Evans said in an interview with TSN postgame. “I didn’t know it was 18 years though.”

Evans pointed to a 47-yard return on the final kickoff by Lawrence Woods for setting up the game winning drive.

“Woods really sparked us there with that return,” Evans said. “He did a lot of the work for us. I thought he was going to score. They had a good gameplay, for me it was just about waiting and making the most of our opportunities.”

 

Hamilton now moves 6-10 on the season and are four points behind the second place Montreal Alouettes for second in the East Division.

The Ticats return home in Week 20 to take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the front half of a crucial home-and-home to close out the regular season.

 

