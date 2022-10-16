Campbell credits defence, special teams in Lions win over Bombers

VANCOUVER — A pair of pick sixes from Marcus Sayles and TJ Lee combined with 341 return yards from Terry Williams led the BC Lions to a 40-32 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night at BC Place.

With the victory the Lions move into sole possession of second place in the West Division with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell didn’t hesitate when asked what the keys to success were in the win.

“If you counted all the return yards on defence and special teams it’d be a big number,” Campbell told AM730 postgame. “It was huge for momentum. Both pick sixes came at times when it was a huge momentum swing in the game.”

Sayles intercepted a Dru Brown in the second quarter to break a 10-10 tie.

Lee’s pick-six came late in the fourth quarter to put the Lions up 39-24. That touchdown proved to be the difference as Brown connected with Rasheed Bailey in the end zone and converted a two-point conversion to bring the Bombers back within eight.

Campbell was happy to see Williams make a difference and is pleased with the way his groups special teams play is coming along down the stretch.

“Williams is a smart kid and I’m happy to see the success,” Campbell said. “Our return game has been trending in the right direction and it was a big part of this win.”

Standout performances aside, it was the the victory that was most important for Campbell and the Lions.

“We got it done,” he said. “ I’m really proud of the guys at the end of the day. When we’ve suffered a loss this year, we’ve bounced back. This is a big win obviously.”