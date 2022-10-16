Riders sign DB Alvin Jones Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Alvin Jones Jr.

Jones (five-foot-11, 230 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after previously signing with the club in October of 2021 and attending 2022 training camp. He played in both of the 2022 preseason games, recording one tackle and one pass deflection.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent much of 2018 and 2019 on the practice roster. Jones played in five preseason games on defence and special teams and made 18 tackles and one sack.

Collegiately, Jones spent five years at his hometown school, the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). The 27-year-old played 47 games as a Miner, making 343 tackles, 40 tackles for loss (third in program history), 15 sacks (fourth in program history), one interception, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

Jones received several awards for his accomplishments including being named a 2017 All-Conference USA Honourable Mention, 2016 All-Conference USA Second Team, 2015 All-Conference USA Honourable Mention and 2014 All-Conference USA Freshman.

Additionally, the club has released American defensive back Devin Jones.