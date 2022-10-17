CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 19?

TORONTO — Staying true to their team name, JUST WIN BABY did exactly that as they earned the CFL Fantasy crown for Week 19.

A pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers led our winner to see nothing but gold (and blue) this week as Dru Brown and Rasheed Bailey combined for the majority of JUST WIN BABY’s 136.2 fantasy points, helping them claim the No.1 spot.

Making his first start under centre for the Blue Bombers, Brown completed 28 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, while finding the end zone once with his legs. Bailey was the leading receiver for the Bombers offence in their Week 19 loss to BC, reeling in 11 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, as the pair of Bombers combined for a 63.5 fantasy point outing.

A trio of East Division playmakers also helped to push our winner to victory. Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White was the next highest scoring receiver for the winning roster as he pulled down six receptions for 106 yards, including the game-winning touchdown. Ottawa REDBLACKS’ Justin Hardy rounded out the group of receivers, contributing 17.3 fantasy points with eight receptions for 93 yards in his teams’ loss to Montreal in Week 19.

Toronto Argonauts running back A.J. Ouellette had an impressive game against the Edmonton Elks, carrying the ball nine times in the game for a hard fought 91 yards. Ouellette scored the game winning touchdown on a 25-yard run with 30 seconds left in the game to help Toronto capture their first win in Edmonton since 2013, while also helping JUST WIN BABY capture their first No.1 ranking of the fantasy year.

