Playoff Push October 17, 2022

Playoff Scenarios: Argos look to host EF, Lions eye home playoff date

Christian Bender/CFL.ca

TORONTO — With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture could come a bit more into focus this weekend.

In the East Division, the Toronto Argonauts could lock up first place and host the Eastern Final if they win against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon. If the Ticats win and the Riders lose, Hamilton will clinch third place and play in the Eastern Semi-Final. Ottawa’s playoff hopes could disappear if the Ticats or Riders win this week.

If the Lions are victorious, or the Calgary Stampeders lose, BC will host the Western Semi-Final.

Here are Week 20 playoff scenarios for the 109th Grey Cup on November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan:

WEST DIVISION

  • BC WIN OR Calgary LOSS = BC clinches second place and will host the Western Semi-Final on November 6 at BC Place.

EAST DIVISION

  • Toronto WIN = Toronto clinches first place and will host the Eastern Final on November 13 at BMO Field.
  • Hamilton WIN and Saskatchewan LOSS = Hamilton clinches third place and will play in the Eastern Semi-Final on November 6.
  • Hamilton WIN OR Saskatchewan WIN = Ottawa eliminated from playoff contention.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • Winnipeg secured a post-season berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13. In Week 18, they earned the right to host the Western Final at IG Field on November 13.
  • Toronto clinched a home playoff date for the second-straight season in Week 16.
  • Calgary secured a playoff appearance for a club record 17th straight season in Week 16. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in CFL history.
  • BC clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 in Week 16.
  • Montreal clinched a home playoff date in Week 19, making it the team’s third consecutive postseason appearance.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B Semi-Final.

