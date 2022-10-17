REDBLACKS add LB Jordan Young to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that the team has added American linebacker Jordan Young to their practice roster.

Young joins the REDBLACKS after playing collegiately with the Old Dominion University Monarchs football program over the last five seasons. From 2017 until 2021 Young appeared in 49 games with the Monarchs and set the school record for most consecutive starts with 48.

In four seasons at Old Dominion the linebacker recorded 350 total tackles, setting a new school record, while also tallying 20.5 tackles for loss, eight pass break ups, four and a half sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.