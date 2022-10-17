Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 17, 2022

REDBLACKS injury report: Acklin practises fully on Mon.

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of Friday’s meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from Tim Hortons Field.

The REDBLACKS started their week of practice without a handful of players. Running back William Powell (shoulder), defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle), defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike (ankle) and receivers DeVonte Dedmon (quadricep) and Tevaun Smith (ribs) were all non-participants for Monday. Defensive lineman Nigel Romick (head) was limited.

Receiver Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder) returned to practice fully for Ottawa after sitting out for the team’s Week 19 matchup with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Tiger-Cats did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to submit.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day    
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
RJ Harris WR Healthy Scratch Full
William Powell RB Shoulder DNP
DeVonte Dedmon WR Quadricep DNP
Patrick Levels DB Ankle DNP
Jaelon Acklin WR Head/shoulder Full
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Ankle DNP
Dino Boyd OL Shoulder Full
Nigel Romick DL Head Limited
Tevaun Smith WR Ribs DNP

 

