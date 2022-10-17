REDBLACKS injury report: Acklin practises fully on Mon.

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of Friday’s meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from Tim Hortons Field.

The REDBLACKS started their week of practice without a handful of players. Running back William Powell (shoulder), defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle), defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike (ankle) and receivers DeVonte Dedmon (quadricep) and Tevaun Smith (ribs) were all non-participants for Monday. Defensive lineman Nigel Romick (head) was limited.

Receiver Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder) returned to practice fully for Ottawa after sitting out for the team’s Week 19 matchup with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Tiger-Cats did not practice on Monday and therefore do not have an injury report to submit.