128 players eligible to be named CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie

TORONTO — A class of 128 first-year players is eligible to be named the Canadian Football League (CFL)’s Most Outstanding Rookie. The recipient will be recognized at the CFL Awards, hosted by the CFL on TSN’s Kate Beirness, on November 17 – one of the marquee events during the 2022 Grey Cup Festival in Saskatchewan.
The Most Outstanding Rookie award is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches. To be eligible, players:
- Must have been named to the active 45-man roster of a member club of the CFL for a regular season game during the 2022 season; AND
- Must not have dressed for a member club of the CFL for a regular season, post-season or championship game in any prior season; AND
- Must not have dressed for a member club of the National Football League for a regular season, post-season or championship game in the current season or any season prior.
Previous winners of the Most Outstanding Rookie award include:
- 2021: Jordan Williams (BC)
- 2019: Nate Holley (CGY)
- 2018: Lewis Ward (OTT)
- 2017: James Wilder Jr. (TOR)
- 2016: DaVaris Daniels (CGY)
- 2015: Derel Walker (EDM)
- 2014: Dexter McCoil (EDM)
- 2013: Brett Jones (CGY)
- 2012: Chris Matthews (WPG)
- 2011: Chris Williams (HAM)
2022 ROOKIE CLASS
BC LIONS
- Bruce Anderson | RB | North Dakota St
- Joshua Archibald |DL | McGill
- Nathan Cherry | DL | Saskatchewan
- Omar Fortt | LB | Connecticut
- Miles Fox | DL | Wake Forest
- Adrian Greene | DB | Saint Mary’s
- Tyler Packer | OL | Calgary
- Riley Pickett | DL | Saskatchewan
- Emmanuel Rugamba | DB | Miami (Ohio)
- Slone Teuhema | DL | Southeastern Louisiana
- Noah Zerr | OL | Saskatchewan
EDMONTON ELKS
- Peter Adjey | LS | Queen’s
- Michael Beaudry | QB | Idaho
- Kevin Brown | RB | Incarnate Word
- Jeremie Dominique | DB | Charleston
- Vincent Forbes-Mombleau | WR | Laval
- Tre Ford | QB | Waterloo
- Andrew Garnett | OL | Towson
- Lucky Jackson | WR | Western Kentucky
- Raphael Leonard | WR | Southern Illinois
- Kai Locksley | QB/WR | Texas El Paso
- Keisean Lucier-South | DL | UCLA
- Enock Makonzo | LB | Coastal Carolina
- Mark McLaurin | DB | Mississippi State
- Ryan Meskell | K | Hawaii
- Dillon Mitchell | WR | Oregon
- J-Min Pelley | DL | Calgary
- Jacob Plamondon | DL | Calgary
- Christian Saulsberry | RB | West Alabama
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
- Daniel Amoako | DB | York
- Joshua Coker | OL | Rhodes College
- Bailey Devine-Scott | DB | Western New England
- Peyton Logan | RB | Tennessee Martin
- Romeo McKnight | DL | North Carolina Charlotte
- Dedrick Mills | RB | Nebraska
- George Obinna | DL | Sacramento State
- Jalen Philpot | WR | Calgary
- T.J. Rayam | DL | Boston College
- Dionte Ruffin | DB | Western Kentucky
- Tre Odoms-Dukes | WR | South Florida
- Josiah Schakel | LB | Alberta
- Shaq Smith | LB | Maryland
- Titus Wall | DB | Missouri St
- Darius Williams | DB | Colorado State-Pueblo
- Perry Young | LB | Cincinnati
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
- Diego Alatorre Montoya | OL | UBC
- A.J. Allen | DL | Guelph
- Logan Bandy | OL | Calgary
- Tommy Bringi | LB | Wilfrid Laurier
- Demarcus Christmas | DL | Florida St
- Jayden Dalke | LB | Alberta
- Samuel Emilus | WR | Louisiana Tech
- Amari Henderson | DB | Wake Forest
- Frankie Hickson | RB | Liberty
- David Kenney | DL | Illinois State
- Bruno Labelle | WR | Cincinnati
- Nelson Lokombo | DB | Saskatchewan
- Kosi Onyeka | DB | Guelph
- Justin Rice | LB | Utah State
- Kooper Richardson | OL | Sacramento State
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
- Konner Burtenshaw | FB | Queen’s
- Brian Cole | LB | Mississippi State
- DeJuan Cooper | LB | South Dakota
- Liam Dobson | OL | Maine
- Tyrell Ford | DB | Waterloo
- Evan Holm | DB | North Dakota
- Souleymane Karamoko | DB | Laval
- Cedrick Lavigne | DB | Carleton
- Tomoya Machino | OL | Kyoto University
- Greg McCrae | RB | Central Florida
- Jamal Parker | DB | Kent State
- Patrice Rene | DB | Rutgers
- Donald Rutledge | LB | Georgia Southern
- Dalton Schoen | WR | Kansas State
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
- Jared Beeksma | LB | Guelph
- Ronheen Bingham | DL | Arkansas State
- Tre Crawford | DL | Alabama Birmingham
- Mo Diallo | DL | Arizona
- Anthony Federico | DL | Queen’s
- Anthony Johnson | WR | Buffalo
- VoseanJoseph | LB | Florida
- Jalen Morton | QB | Prairie View A&M
- Jamie Newman | QB | Wake Forest
- Tyrone Riley | OL | North Carolina State
- Seth Small | K | Texas A&M
- Kiondre Smith | WR | Guelph
- Cedric Wilcots | DL | New Mexico State
- Lawrence Woods | DB | Truman State
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
- Daniel Adeboboye | RB | Bryant
- Kofi Appiah | OL | Villanova
- Brandon Barlow | DL | Boston College
- Damonte Coxie | WR | Memphis
- Ali Fayad | DL | Western Mich.
- John Haggerty | P | Western Kentucky
- Jeremiah Haydel | WR | Texas St
- Caleb Holden | DB | Merrimack
- Ben Holmes | QB | Tarleton St
- Jonathon Jones | LB | Toledo
- Chad Kelly | QB | Ole Miss
- Deionte Knight | DL | Western
- Gregor Mackellor | OL | St FX
- Tavarus McFadden | DB | Florida St
- Braydon Noll | OL | Laurier
- Simeon Okonta-Wariso | DL | England
- Enoch Penney-Laryea | LB | McMaster
- Eric Sutton | DB | Texas St
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
- Tyrie Adams | QB | Western Carolina
- Alonzo Addae | DB | West Virginia
- Hakeem Bailey | DC | West Virginia
- Keaton Bruggeling | WR | Carleton
- Bryce Carter | DL | James Madison
- Douglas Coleman | DB | Texas Tech
- Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | OL | Laval
- Edris Jean-Alphonse | DB | Laval
- Will Kiely | DL | William & Mary
- Anthony Mahoungou | WR | Purdue
- Patrick Nelson | LB | SMU
- Uzoma Osuji | OL | Boise State
- Zack Pelehos | OL | Ottawa
- Deshawn Stevens | DL | West Virginia
- Devonte Williams | RB | Southeastern Louisiana
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
- Davis Alexander | QB | Portland State
- Brock Gowanlock | DL | Manitoba
- Mustafa Johnson | DL | Colorado
- Pier-Olivier Lestage | OL | Montreal
- Zach Lindley | LB | Western
- Tyson Philpot | WR | Calgary
- Tyrell Richards | LB | Syracuse