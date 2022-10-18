128 players eligible to be named CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie

TORONTO — A class of 128 first-year players is eligible to be named the Canadian Football League (CFL)’s Most Outstanding Rookie. The recipient will be recognized at the CFL Awards, hosted by the CFL on TSN’s Kate Beirness, on November 17 – one of the marquee events during the 2022 Grey Cup Festival in Saskatchewan.

The Most Outstanding Rookie award is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches. To be eligible, players:

Must have been named to the active 45-man roster of a member club of the CFL for a regular season game during the 2022 season; AND

Must not have dressed for a member club of the CFL for a regular season, post-season or championship game in any prior season; AND

Must not have dressed for a member club of the National Football League for a regular season, post-season or championship game in the current season or any season prior.

Previous winners of the Most Outstanding Rookie award include:

2021: Jordan Williams (BC)

2019: Nate Holley (CGY)

2018: Lewis Ward (OTT)

2017: James Wilder Jr. (TOR)

2016: DaVaris Daniels (CGY)

2015: Derel Walker (EDM)

2014: Dexter McCoil (EDM)

2013: Brett Jones (CGY)

2012: Chris Matthews (WPG)

2011: Chris Williams (HAM)

2022 ROOKIE CLASS

BC LIONS

Bruce Anderson | RB | North Dakota St

Joshua Archibald |DL | McGill

Nathan Cherry | DL | Saskatchewan

Omar Fortt | LB | Connecticut

Miles Fox | DL | Wake Forest

Adrian Greene | DB | Saint Mary’s

Tyler Packer | OL | Calgary

Riley Pickett | DL | Saskatchewan

Emmanuel Rugamba | DB | Miami (Ohio)

Slone Teuhema | DL | Southeastern Louisiana

Noah Zerr | OL | Saskatchewan

EDMONTON ELKS

Peter Adjey | LS | Queen’s

Michael Beaudry | QB | Idaho

Kevin Brown | RB | Incarnate Word

Jeremie Dominique | DB | Charleston

Vincent Forbes-Mombleau | WR | Laval

Tre Ford | QB | Waterloo

Andrew Garnett | OL | Towson

Lucky Jackson | WR | Western Kentucky

Raphael Leonard | WR | Southern Illinois

Kai Locksley | QB/WR | Texas El Paso

Keisean Lucier-South | DL | UCLA

Enock Makonzo | LB | Coastal Carolina

Mark McLaurin | DB | Mississippi State

Ryan Meskell | K | Hawaii

Dillon Mitchell | WR | Oregon

J-Min Pelley | DL | Calgary

Jacob Plamondon | DL | Calgary

Christian Saulsberry | RB | West Alabama

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Daniel Amoako | DB | York

Joshua Coker | OL | Rhodes College

Bailey Devine-Scott | DB | Western New England

Peyton Logan | RB | Tennessee Martin

Romeo McKnight | DL | North Carolina Charlotte

Dedrick Mills | RB | Nebraska

George Obinna | DL | Sacramento State

Jalen Philpot | WR | Calgary

T.J. Rayam | DL | Boston College

Dionte Ruffin | DB | Western Kentucky

Tre Odoms-Dukes | WR | South Florida

Josiah Schakel | LB | Alberta

Shaq Smith | LB | Maryland

Titus Wall | DB | Missouri St

Darius Williams | DB | Colorado State-Pueblo

Perry Young | LB | Cincinnati

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Diego Alatorre Montoya | OL | UBC

A.J. Allen | DL | Guelph

Logan Bandy | OL | Calgary

Tommy Bringi | LB | Wilfrid Laurier

Demarcus Christmas | DL | Florida St

Jayden Dalke | LB | Alberta

Samuel Emilus | WR | Louisiana Tech

Amari Henderson | DB | Wake Forest

Frankie Hickson | RB | Liberty

David Kenney | DL | Illinois State

Bruno Labelle | WR | Cincinnati

Nelson Lokombo | DB | Saskatchewan

Kosi Onyeka | DB | Guelph

Justin Rice | LB | Utah State

Kooper Richardson | OL | Sacramento State

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Konner Burtenshaw | FB | Queen’s

Brian Cole | LB | Mississippi State

DeJuan Cooper | LB | South Dakota

Liam Dobson | OL | Maine

Tyrell Ford | DB | Waterloo

Evan Holm | DB | North Dakota

Souleymane Karamoko | DB | Laval

Cedrick Lavigne | DB | Carleton

Tomoya Machino | OL | Kyoto University

Greg McCrae | RB | Central Florida

Jamal Parker | DB | Kent State

Patrice Rene | DB | Rutgers

Donald Rutledge | LB | Georgia Southern

Dalton Schoen | WR | Kansas State

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Jared Beeksma | LB | Guelph

Ronheen Bingham | DL | Arkansas State

Tre Crawford | DL | Alabama Birmingham

Mo Diallo | DL | Arizona

Anthony Federico | DL | Queen’s

Anthony Johnson | WR | Buffalo

VoseanJoseph | LB | Florida

Jalen Morton | QB | Prairie View A&M

Jamie Newman | QB | Wake Forest

Tyrone Riley | OL | North Carolina State

Seth Small | K | Texas A&M

Kiondre Smith | WR | Guelph

Cedric Wilcots | DL | New Mexico State

Lawrence Woods | DB | Truman State

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Daniel Adeboboye | RB | Bryant

Kofi Appiah | OL | Villanova

Brandon Barlow | DL | Boston College

Damonte Coxie | WR | Memphis

Ali Fayad | DL | Western Mich.

John Haggerty | P | Western Kentucky

Jeremiah Haydel | WR | Texas St

Caleb Holden | DB | Merrimack

Ben Holmes | QB | Tarleton St

Jonathon Jones | LB | Toledo

Chad Kelly | QB | Ole Miss

Deionte Knight | DL | Western

Gregor Mackellor | OL | St FX

Tavarus McFadden | DB | Florida St

Braydon Noll | OL | Laurier

Simeon Okonta-Wariso | DL | England

Enoch Penney-Laryea | LB | McMaster

Eric Sutton | DB | Texas St

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Tyrie Adams | QB | Western Carolina

Alonzo Addae | DB | West Virginia

Hakeem Bailey | DC | West Virginia

Keaton Bruggeling | WR | Carleton

Bryce Carter | DL | James Madison

Douglas Coleman | DB | Texas Tech

Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | OL | Laval

Edris Jean-Alphonse | DB | Laval

Will Kiely | DL | William & Mary

Anthony Mahoungou | WR | Purdue

Patrick Nelson | LB | SMU

Uzoma Osuji | OL | Boise State

Zack Pelehos | OL | Ottawa

Deshawn Stevens | DL | West Virginia

Devonte Williams | RB | Southeastern Louisiana

MONTREAL ALOUETTES