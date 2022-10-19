Four players fined after Week 19; Ambles, Decoud receive maximum fines

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced four fines after Week 19 action.

Toronto Argonauts receiver Markeith Ambles and Edmonton Elks defensive back Treston Decoud have received maximum fines for their roles in a post-game altercation.

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Adarius Pickett has been fined for a high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS receiver Ryan Davis.

BC Lions defensive lineman Woody Baron has been fined for unnecessary roughness on Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Geoff Gray.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.