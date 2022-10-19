Report: Quarterback Mason Fine to start for Riders

REGINA — Quarterback Mason Fine is likely to start for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders.

According to a report from 980 CJME’s Britton Gray, head coach Craig Dickenson said that Fine will make the start, stating that he felt the team needed a spark.

#Riders head coach Craig Dickenson says Mason Fine will start this week. "We need a spark and we feel like Mason has done a good job of staying ready." #CFL — Britton Gray (@BrittonGray) October 19, 2022

Through the 2022 season, Fine has dressed in 15 games for the Green and White and has seen action in four contests this season. The second-year pivot has completed 28 of his 42 attempts this season, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdown passes.

Fine’s best performance of the season came in a Week 11 matchup with the BC Lions where the quarterback was called on to take over the Saskatchewan offence on the final drive of the second quarter. Fine went on to complete 16 of his 26 attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown in the loss to BC.

Most recently Fine completed four of his five passing attempts for 25 yards in the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.