Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
News October 19, 2022

Report: Quarterback Mason Fine to start for Riders

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

REGINA — Quarterback Mason Fine is likely to start for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders.

According to a report from 980 CJME’s Britton Gray, head coach Craig Dickenson said that Fine will make the start, stating that he felt the team needed a spark.

RELATED
» Prediction Time: CFL writers’ Week 20 picks
» Vote now for CFL All-Stars
» Buy Tickets: Calgary at Saskatchewan

Through the 2022 season, Fine has dressed in 15 games for the Green and White and has seen action in four contests this season. The second-year pivot has completed 28 of his 42 attempts this season, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdown passes.

Fine’s best performance of the season came in a Week 11 matchup with the BC Lions where the quarterback was called on to take over the Saskatchewan offence on the final drive of the second quarter. Fine went on to complete 16 of his 26 attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown in the loss to BC.

Most recently Fine completed four of his five passing attempts for 25 yards in the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!