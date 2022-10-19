S.J. Green to retire as a member of the Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that receiver S.J. Green will officially retire as a member of the Alouettes organization. Green will be signing a one-day contract in Montreal on Friday and will officially announce his retirement.

Green will also be honoured in front of the Alouettes home crowd during their Week 20 matchup with the Toronto Argonauts from Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The two-time CFL All-Star entered the league in 2007 and spent 13 seasons in the CFL. Green started his career as a member of the Alouettes and spent 10 seasons with the team before playing his final three seasons in Toronto from 2017 until 2019.

With 10,222 receiving yards, Green ranks 15th among the CFL’s all-time receiving yards leaders. Over the course of 170 career games he caught 716 passes, while scoring 60 touchdowns. In his career, Green registered nine seasons with over 800 receiving yards, seven of which surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.

During his time in Montreal, Green was a five-time East Division All-Star and was named a CFL All-Star in 2013. He also helped the Alouettes earn back-to-back Grey Cup wins in 2009 and 2010. In the 98th Grey Cup, Green was one of two Alouettes receivers to surpass 100 yards receiving and led the team with nine receptions.

In 116 career games with the Alouettes, Green caught 444 passes for 6,554 yards, ranking fifth among the Alouettes all-time leaders, while also scoring 42 touchdowns during his time in Montreal.

During the 2016 season, Green suffered an ACL injury in the second game and there were looming concerns about the future of his career. However, the receiver fought back and recorded three consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons with the Argos to end his career. The 2017 campaign was the best statistical year of his career as he reeled in 104 receptions for 1,462 yards and ten touchdowns. Green would earn his second CFL All-Star nod and third Grey Cup with the Argonauts during that 2017 season.