Shiltz on Hamilton’s comeback win over Ottawa: ‘We’re battle tested’

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats moved one game closer to clinching their spot in the 2022 CFL Playoffs with their 30-27 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday night.

After a slow start to the year, the Ticats have clawed themselves back into the postseason picture after winning four of their last five games, including Friday’s comeback win against Ottawa.

Backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz spoke to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the win about the adversity the team has faced.

“We’re battle tested,” said Shiltz. “We’ve seen everything a CFL season has to offer.”

The Tiger-Cats have been able to lean on their experiences over the last few weeks as they have made a late push for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

Hamilton’s Tim White, who lead the team in receiving with 113 yards, spoke with Scianitti as well about the team’s mentality in recent games.

“We’ve got to keep our composure and I feel we’re doing that really well,” said White. “We faced a lot of adversity early in the season.”

Having won both their Week 6 matchup against Ottawa by two points, Hamilton knew it would be a hard fought game.

“We knew it was going to be a grind it out win, and that’s exactly what it was,” added White.

With Shiltz coming into the game late for an injured Dane Evans in a tie game, the Ticats’ offence rallied and put together two scoring drives to help close out the game.

“We know what Matt [Shiltz] can do,” said White. “When he gets in the game, we’re excited about it.”

The Tiger-Cats can clinch their spot in the playoffs with either a Saskatchewan loss, or a win in next week’s rematch against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.