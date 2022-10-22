Argonauts finding ways to win when it matters

MONTREAL — The Toronto Argonauts came away with a gutsy 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday to secure their second straight East Division title.

The win also ensures they will host the Eastern Final on Nov. 13 and puts them two wins away from a Grey Cup championship.

It wasn’t easy on Saturday night as the Alouettes refused to go quietly and eventually tied the game late in the fourth quarter. A missed field goal turned single proved to be the difference as the clock hit 0:00.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was happy with the win but knows his team is capable of more heading into the final week of the regular season and playoffs.

“It was a whole team win but there’s a lot to clean up,” Bethel-Thompson said in a post-game interview with TSN. “That’s not our best, but that’s the exciting part too. The fun part about it is the best is ahead of us. We just have to heighten our execution.”

The Argos pivot finished the game with 20 completions for 240 yards and two touchdowns

Linebacker Henoc Muamba called it a character win.

“You need these kinds of wins to get to the top of the mountain,” Muamba told TSN. “I’m proud of these guys. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

With each passing week the Argonauts are gelling as a team, Muamba says.

“It’s important for us to go through this type of stuff to develop resilience,” he said. “We discovered a lot about who we are. As long as we have time, we have time to get better.”

The Argonauts will now close out the regular season with a rematch against the Alouettes on Saturday afternoon.