  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports October 24, 2022

Bombers Injury Report: Demski sits out Monday

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report ahead of Friday’s meeting with the BC Lions from IG Field.

To start the week of practice Nic Demski (calf), defensive back Malcolm Thompson (knee), defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen (achilles), linebacker Malik Clements (personal matter) and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (resting veteran) and Chris Kolankowski (knee) were all non-participants for the Bombers on Monday.

Veteran receiver Greg Ellingson (foot) practiced in full on Monday as he continues to work his way back from an injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 10 of the season.

The Lions did not hold practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to file.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Drew Wolitarsky WR Knee Full
Greg Ellingson WR Foot Full
Nic Demski WR Calf DNP
Stanley Bryant OL Resting Veteran DNP
Jermarcus Hardrick OL Groin Full
Chris Kolankowski OL Knee DNP
Mike Miller FB Hip Full
Malik Clements LB Personal Matter DNP
Brian Cole LB Groin DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Full
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP
Nick Taylor DB Achilles DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee Full
Malcolm Thompson DB Knee DNP
Deatrick Nichols DB Personal Matter Full
Evan Holm DB Head DNP

 

