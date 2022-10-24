Bombers Injury Report: Demski sits out Monday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury report ahead of Friday’s meeting with the BC Lions from IG Field.

To start the week of practice Nic Demski (calf), defensive back Malcolm Thompson (knee), defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen (achilles), linebacker Malik Clements (personal matter) and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (resting veteran) and Chris Kolankowski (knee) were all non-participants for the Bombers on Monday.

Veteran receiver Greg Ellingson (foot) practiced in full on Monday as he continues to work his way back from an injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 10 of the season.

The Lions did not hold practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to file.