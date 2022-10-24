CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 20?

TORONTO — Whether it’s playing fantasy football from the couch or the 12-man game on the gridiron, the final result and earning a win is usually more important than the score itself.

That was certainly the case for PAPAWCDN as they claimed the top spot in CFL Fantasy for Week 20 with 119.1 fantasy’s points, the lowest point total of any winner this season.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone

» Sign up and set your lineup for Week 20!

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!

» Play CFL Blitz Pics presented by BetRegal

» Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

PAPAWCDN chose Montreal Alouettes’ Trevor Harris (23.2) to led his team from the pivot spot. Despite suffering a loss, Harris constructed a spectacular performance that saw him complete nearly 76 per cent of his passes for a season-high 413 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 24-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (24.7) was the highest scoring player on this week’s winning roster. The third-year pass-catcher reeled in a team-high seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in a milestone outing which saw Gittens surpass 1,000 receiving yards on the season for the first time in his career. Montreal’s Jake Wieneke (23.1) also had a big impact in Week 20, catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

A trio of running backs helped to round out Week 20’s winning roster as PAPAWCDN opted to forgo the selection of a defence in order to spend more of their budget on offensive players. The selection of Toronto’s A.J. Ouellette (15.3), Montreal’s Walter Fletcher (16.3) and Edmonton Elks back Kevin Brown (16.5) combined for 48.1 fantasy points and each back recorded at least 15 points over the weekend.

Fletcher did most of his damage through the air, contributing 99-yards on 4 receptions, adding another 24 yards on the ground. Brown played a similar role in the Edmonton offence, catching eight passes for 65 yards and rushing for an additional 20 yards on seven carries. While he was a factor in the receiving game, Toronto’s Ouellette saw most of his yardage come on the ground as he carried the ball 14 times for 92 yards, adding another 31 yards on three receptions out of the backfield.

LEADERBOARD