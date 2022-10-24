Follow CFL

Fantasy October 24, 2022

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 20?

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Whether it’s playing fantasy football from the couch or the 12-man game on the gridiron, the final result and earning a win is usually more important than the score itself.

That was certainly the case for PAPAWCDN as they claimed the top spot in CFL Fantasy for Week 20 with 119.1 fantasy’s points, the lowest point total of any winner this season.

PAPAWCDN chose Montreal Alouettes’ Trevor Harris (23.2) to led his team from the pivot spot. Despite suffering a loss, Harris constructed a spectacular performance that saw him complete nearly 76 per cent of his passes for a season-high 413 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 24-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (24.7) was the highest scoring player on this week’s winning roster. The third-year pass-catcher reeled in a team-high seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in a milestone outing which saw Gittens surpass 1,000 receiving yards on the season for the first time in his career. Montreal’s Jake Wieneke (23.1) also had a big impact in Week 20, catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

A trio of running backs helped to round out Week 20’s winning roster as PAPAWCDN opted to forgo the selection of a defence in order to spend more of their budget on offensive players. The selection of Toronto’s A.J. Ouellette (15.3), Montreal’s Walter Fletcher (16.3) and Edmonton Elks back Kevin Brown (16.5) combined for 48.1 fantasy points and each back recorded at least 15 points over the weekend.

Fletcher did most of his damage through the air, contributing 99-yards on 4 receptions, adding another 24 yards on the ground. Brown played a similar role in the Edmonton offence, catching eight passes for 65 yards and rushing for an additional 20 yards on seven carries. While he was a factor in the receiving game, Toronto’s Ouellette saw most of his yardage come on the ground as he carried the ball 14 times for 92 yards, adding another 31 yards on three receptions out of the backfield.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9
11 CHINDEISEL 147.8
12 ABANDONED TEAM ! 152.3
13 ERICTHIEL 123.2
14 RFINCK 138.7
15 JIM GAMBLE 129.7
16 SKIP12 129.2
17 DAVEB 131.5
18 COUCHQB 151.9
19 JUST WIN BABY 136.2
20 PAPAWCDN 119.1

 

