Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports October 25, 2022

Als, Argos Injury Reports: Awe non-participant Tues.

MontrealAlouettes.com

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Saturday.

In Montreal, receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), linebacker Micah Awe (shoulder) and defensive backs Raheem Wilson (knee) and Zach Lindley (hip) were non-participants on Tuesday. Defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) was limited for the team’s first practice.

The Argonauts were without defensive back Tigie Sankoh (bicep) and offensive lineman Trevon Tate (knee) for their first practice of the week, while defensive back Robert Priester (head) and offensive lineman Shane Richards (knee) were full participants on Tuesday.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee DNP      
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP
Zach Lindley DB Hip DNP
Micah Awe LB Shoulder DNP
Raheem Wilson DB Knee DNP
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Wakefield DL Healthy Scratch Full
Nafees Lyon DB Shoulder Limited

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Juwan Brescacin WR Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Head Full
Chris Edwards DB Healthy Scratch Full
Robert Priester DB Head Full
Shane Richards OL Knee Full
Tigie Sankoh DB Bicep DNP
Trevon Tate OL Knee DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!