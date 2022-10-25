Als, Argos Injury Reports: Awe non-participant Tues.

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Saturday.

In Montreal, receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), linebacker Micah Awe (shoulder) and defensive backs Raheem Wilson (knee) and Zach Lindley (hip) were non-participants on Tuesday. Defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) was limited for the team’s first practice.

The Argonauts were without defensive back Tigie Sankoh (bicep) and offensive lineman Trevon Tate (knee) for their first practice of the week, while defensive back Robert Priester (head) and offensive lineman Shane Richards (knee) were full participants on Tuesday.