Injury Reports October 25, 2022

REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Report: Evans a full participant on Tues.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at TD Place.

The REDBLACKS began the final week of their season without nine of their players, including running back William Powell (shoulder), defensive backs Patrick Levels (ankle) and Abdul Kanneh (ankle) and  defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (shoulder).

Wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon (quadricep) was limited, while receiver Jaelon Acklin (shoulder) was a full participant.

In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats were without just two players as they opened their week. Running back Don Jackson (wrist) and defensive lineman Micah Johnson (back) both sat out, while quarterback Dane Evans (thumb), running back Wes Hills (quadricep) and offensive lineman Brandon Kemp (healthy scratch) were full participants.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
William Powell RB Soulder DNP
DeVonte Dedmon WR Quadricep Limited
Patrick Levels DB Ankle DNP
Jaelon Acklin WR Shoulder Full
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Ankle DNP
Dino Boyd OL Shoulder Full
Nigel Romick DL Head DNP
Tevaun Smith WR Ribs DNP
Abdul Kanneh DB Ankle DNP
Jackson Bennett RB Head DNP
Lorenzo Mauldin DL Shoulder DNP
Ty Cranston DB Hamstring DNP

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dane Evans QB Thumb Full
Wes Hills RB Quad Full
Don Jackson RB Wrist DNP
Micah Johnson DL Back DNP
Brandon Kemp OL Healthy Scratch Full

