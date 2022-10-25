REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Report: Evans a full participant on Tues.

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at TD Place.

The REDBLACKS began the final week of their season without nine of their players, including running back William Powell (shoulder), defensive backs Patrick Levels (ankle) and Abdul Kanneh (ankle) and defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (shoulder).

Wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon (quadricep) was limited, while receiver Jaelon Acklin (shoulder) was a full participant.

In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats were without just two players as they opened their week. Running back Don Jackson (wrist) and defensive lineman Micah Johnson (back) both sat out, while quarterback Dane Evans (thumb), running back Wes Hills (quadricep) and offensive lineman Brandon Kemp (healthy scratch) were full participants.