Rourke Returns: Lions pivot expected to start in regular season finale

VANCOUVER — Nathan Rourke is set to make his return to the field this weekend when the BC Lions head to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers, the team announced via. their Twitter account on Tuesday.

Rourke has been on the sidelines since Week 11 when he suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot late in the team’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and had to undergo foot surgery.

“He made it through fine,” said head coach Rick Campbell. “We expect him to start and play a full quarter.”

“I’m excited to get back,” Rourke told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s fun to be a part of the team, go to practice and all that stuff. I’m happy to have a chance to play. All through this process I wanted to be able to play in a playoff game.”

Prior to his injury, the 24-year-old from Victoria, BC, was putting together a dominant season in his first year as the Lions’ starting quarterback. His 3,281 passing yards led the league at the time of his injury, as did his 25 passing touchdowns through the team’s first nine games of the year. Rourke’s 125.1 efficiency rating was tops amongst starting quarterbacks, as was his 79.2 per cent completion rate.

After the game against the Bombers this weekend, the Lions will set their sights on hosting the Western Semi-Final on November 6 at BC Place against the Calgary Stampeders.