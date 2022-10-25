Stamps, Riders Injury Report: Jorden a full participant Tues.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

Stampeders’ wide receiver Kamar Jorden (leg) was a full participant, as was defensive back Titus Wall (foot).

Receiver Malik Henry (ankle) was limited, along with defensive back Elie Bouka (hand).

They were without offensive linemen Joshua Coker (arm) and Hugh Thornton (chest), defensive back Brad Muhammad (knee), defensive lineman Forlarin Orimilade (hamstring) and linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle).

In Regina, the Roughriders started their week with 11 players listed as non-participants. Among them are defensive back Mike Edem (neck), running back Kienan Lafrance (knee) and defensive lineman A.C. Leonard and defensive back Nick Marshall (both resting and not injured).