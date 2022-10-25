Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 25, 2022

Stamps, Riders Injury Report: Jorden a full participant Tues.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

Stampeders’ wide receiver Kamar Jorden (leg) was a full participant, as was defensive back Titus Wall (foot).

Receiver Malik Henry (ankle) was limited, along with defensive back Elie Bouka (hand).

They were without offensive linemen Joshua Coker (arm) and Hugh Thornton (chest), defensive back Brad Muhammad (knee), defensive lineman Forlarin Orimilade (hamstring) and linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle).

In Regina, the Roughriders started their week with 11 players listed as non-participants. Among them are defensive back Mike Edem (neck), running back Kienan Lafrance (knee) and defensive lineman A.C. Leonard and defensive back Nick Marshall (both resting and not injured).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Elie Bouka DB Hand Limited
Joshua Coker OL Arm DNP
Malik Henry WR Ankle Limited
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hamstring Full
Natrell Jamerson DB Shoulder Full
Kamar Jorden WR Leg Full
Peyton Logan RB Ankle Full
Brad Muhammad DB Knee DNP
Forlarin Orimolade DL Hamstring DNP
Charlie Power FB Rib Limited
Josiah Schakel LB Ankle DNP
Nick Statz DB Hamstring Limited
Hugh Thornton OL Chest DNP
Titus Wall DB Foot Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jordan Beaulieu DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Campbell OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Mike Edem DB Neck DNP
Jake Harty WR Foot DNP
Amari Henderson DB Calf DNP
Charleston Hughes DL Healthy Scratch Full
Gary Johnson LB Foot DNP
Tevin Jones WR Knee DNP
David Kenney DL Shoulder DNP
Kienan Lafrance RB Knee DNP
A.C. Leonard DL NIR – Rest DNP
Anthony Lanier DL Head Full
Nick Marshall DB NIR – Rest DNP
Justin McInnis WR Ankle DNP
Kyran Moore WR Foot DNP

 

