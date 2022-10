Five players fined after Week 20 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced five fines after Week 20 action.

Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Tyron Vrede has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats returner Lawrence Woods III.

Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Avery Williams has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Malik Carney.

Edmonton Elks linebacker Tony Jones has been fined for a high hit on BC Lions returner Terry Williams.

BC Lions offensive lineman Peter Godber has been fined for an illegal block on Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.