Insight and Analysis October 29, 2022

Ellis on Als resilience: ‘Just keep chopping wood’

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — While many went into Saturday’s game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes focused on quarterbacks, it was a defensive effort that stole the show.

The Alouettes got a string of big defensive plays on Saturday, including a punt block that led to a touchdown, to steer them to 38-33 win to close out their regular season.

» Box Score: Als, Argos by the numbers
» Through the Lens: Montreal at Toronto
» Watch: Davis goes deep for early TD
» Recap: Als outlast Argos in regular season finale 
» Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

 

The Als’ pressure was relentless throughout the game and when they needed it most defensive lineman Jabari Ellis blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball in the end zone, giving the Alouettes a 35-28 lead in the third quarter.

When asked about the play in a post-game interview, Ellis told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti that it was a special moment.

“That was an experience, every time it’s a little bit special,” said Ellis. “That one I honestly wasn’t expecting it, but it felt great, just to do that and get that for my team.”

The touchdown from Ellis came at a crucial moment for the Als, following a kick return touchdown from the Argos to open the second half of the game, it appeared as if the momentum might swing in favour of Toronto. The Montreal defensive lineman said that the play was a result of his mentality, regardless of the score, there was work to be done.

“The thing about it is, you just keep chopping wood,” said Ellis. “Just keep chopping wood, just keep doing your job, that’s kid of my mentality, especially during these times coming up on playoffs.”

Alouettes defensive back Chris Ackie also came away with a defensive play of his own in the game, recording an interception on a tipped pass. When ask post-game about the upcoming playoff run, Ackie said that he feels like the win will provide momentum for Als to carry into the post-season

“We just want to bring momentum into next week,” said Ackie. “The Ticats, they’re a hell of a team they always play us tough. Last year they put us out of the playoffs so we’re looking forward to them.”

Looking ahead to the CFL post-season, the Montreal Alouettes will travel home as they prepare to host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final from Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Nov. 6.

