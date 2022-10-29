QB relationship proving pivotal to Ticats success

OTTAWA — All three of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterbacks made their way into the team’s season finale against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the nation’s capital on Saturday night.

Matt Shiltz made the start and threw for 144 yards. Dane Evans backed him up with seven completions for 117 yards and Jamie Newman executed a pair of quarterback sneaks for two touchdowns in their 23-16 victory.

Shiltz pointed out in a post-game interview with TSN just important the relationship between himself and Evans is to the team’s success.

“I think it’s great for the team,” Shiltz said. “Dane’s a great guy and our relationship has been awesome. We always talk about staying ready. In the CFL it takes two quarterbacks. It really comes back to everyone being ready, it doesn’t really matter what position it is.”

Now, their attention turns to the Eastern Semi-Final next Sunday in Montreal.

“It’s going to be great,” Shiltz said. “We know who we’re facing and it’s a big game, it’s the playoffs. We’re going to get ready this week.”

Ticats head coach Orlando Steinauer was pleased with the way his team performed given it would have been easy to look ahead to their tilt with the Alouettes.

“We looked different out there but I was proud of the way we persevered and played hard,” Steinauer told the Ticats Audio Network. “Everything is a learning experience. Everybody prepared really hard and everyone contributed to this win.

The Ticats now prepare to head to Montreal for the Eastern Semi-Final. The winner of that game will then head to Toronto for the Eastern Final on Nov. 13.

Hamilton defeated Toronto in the 2021 Eastern Final before dropping the Grey Cup at home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.