Oliveira: ‘That’s our 1,000 yards’

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were able to secure a franchise record 15 win season with their 24-9 victory over the BC Lions.

While both teams had secured their places in the 2022 postseason, the game was an opportunity for some players to reach season milestones. One of the Bombers players who eclipsed a key mark was running back Brady Oliveira who surpassed 1,000 yards for the year.

In a post-game interview with TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Oliveira discussed the importance of his rushing total.

“The guys up front made it possible, they were absolutely moving guys today,” said Oliveira. “They wanted it for me and I wanted it for them.”

“That’s our 1,000 yards… but we’re not done yet.”

While there are many players that eclipse 1,000 yards in a CFL season, being able to play professionally in his hometown adds a bit to the marker.

“I’m a proud Winnipegger,” Oliveira told Lalji after the win. “I do a lot of giving back into this community because I’m so passionate about it.

“It’s a great feeling.”

Despite the regular season success of the Manitoba native and his team, the Bombers are looking to win their third straight Grey Cup, and will get to host the Western Final for the second straight year.

Rookie receiver Dalton Schoen spoke with Lalji post-game about helping the team reach their goals.

“The most important thing is the team and for me being in my first year here, everything I do I want the team to have success,” said Schoen. “Pretty special to be a part of that.”

Winnipeg now sits just one win away from another Grey Cup appearance. Next week they will get a first round bye and face the winner of the Western Semi-Final between the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders.