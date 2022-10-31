Follow CFL

CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 21?

TORONTO — The 2022 CFL regular season has officially come to an with the conclusion of Week 21. In one of the more difficult week’s of the CFL Fantasy season, KBILRIDERS maximized roster potential to earn 109.3 fantasy points and claim the top spot to conclude the regular season.

A pair of West Division running backs led the way in the win for  KBILRIDERS as Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jamal Morrow (21) and Calgary Stampeders’ Dedrick Mills (18.5) combined for a 39.5 fantasy point outing.

In their loss to the Stamps, Morrow was the leading source of offensive production for the Green and White, carrying the ball eight times for 63 yards and the lone touchdown for the Riders. Morrow also contributed in the passing game, reeling in four receptions for 27 yards. On the opposing sideline, Mills saw a team-high 14 carries, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown in the game.

However, Mills and Morrow weren’t the only pair rivals coming together to produce offensive output for this week’s winning roster. Veteran receiver Reggie Begelton was the leading pass-catcher for Calgary, catching six of his eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the win over Saskatchewan. While Riders’ playmaker Shaq Evans pulled down six passes for 76 yards in the game.

Rounding out the final offensive selections for our winning roster in Week 21 was the combination of Ottawa REDBLACKS teammates Darvin Adams (17.5) and quarterback Caleb Evans (12.7), who produced a combined 30.2 fantasy points for KBILRIDERS. From the pocket Evans completed 14 passes for 110 yards, adding 23 yards on the ground including a franchise record setting 16th rushing touchdown. Adams was targeted a team-high 10 times in the game, catching eight for 95 yards.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER TOTAL POINTS
1 MRHAWKE19 174.1
2 COUNTRYBRETT 143.6
3 RALPH.SICILIANO 145.3
4 MLAKUSTIAK 152.3
5 GANGGREEN13 164
6 EDDY27 119.4
7 MIKE 128.3
8 DAVER GO BLUE 137.7
9 DOC BROC 156.6
10 THE POOH BEARS 125.9
11 CHINDEISEL 147.8
12 ABANDONED TEAM ! 152.3
13 ERICTHIEL 123.2
14 RFINCK 138.7
15 JIM GAMBLE 129.7
16 SKIP12 129.2
17 DAVEB 131.5
18 COUCHQB 151.9
19 JUST WIN BABY 136.2
20 PAPAWCDN 119.1
21 KBILRIDERS 109.3

 

