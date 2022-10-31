Riders sign American LB Jones Jr., American QB Lewis

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Alvin Jones Jr. and American quarterback Levi Lewis, the team announced on Monday.

Jones Jr. (5’11–230lbs) returns to the Roughriders after rejoining the Club in October. He previously signed with the Club in October of 2021 and attended Training Camp in 2022. He played in both pre-season games, recording one tackle and one pass deflection.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent much of 2018 and 2019 on the practice roster. Jones played in five preseason games on defence and special teams and made 18 tackles and one sack.

Collegiately, Jones Jr. spent five years at his hometown school, the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). The 27-year-old played 47 games as a Miner, making 343 tackles, 40 tackles for loss (third in program history), 15 sacks (fourth in program history), one interception, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Jones Jr. received several awards for his accomplishments including being named a 2017 All-Conference USA Honourable Mention, 2016 All-Conference USA Second Team, 2015 All-Conference USA Honourable Mention and 2014 All-Conference USA Freshman.

Lewis (5’10-184) will be back in Green and White after signing with the Club in August. Prior to joining the Riders, Lewis signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended rookie camp with the team.

Collegiately, the 24-year-old spent five seasons (2017-21) at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. In 57 games, the former Ragin’ Cajun’ completed 721 passes for 9,203 yards, 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also earned 286 rushes for 1,088 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lewis left the school with a 35-7 record and is their career leader in passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards. He earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt honours following both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Club has also released Global linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath.