Riders relieve OC Maas of duties; Dickenson to return as head coach

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday that Offensive Coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties. Run Game Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach Stephen Sorrells and Receivers Coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed.

Craig Dickenson will return in 2023 for his fifth season as the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders after being named the Club’s 47th Head Coach on January 19th, 2019. With Dickenson at the helm the Club has posted a 28-22 record, hosted two home playoff games, won the first playoff game in new Mosaic Stadium on November 27, 2021, and in 2019 led the team to first place in the West Division for the first time a decade. He was also the 2019 West Division nominee for Coach of the Year.

“Craig is an excellent coach, a strong leader and truly represents the values of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club,” said Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day. “Throughout his last four seasons I have watched as he worked hard to bring out the best in our players on and off the field. I know he is committed as I am to bring a championship caliber team to the field in 2023.”

O’Day will also return for his 25th season with the Roughriders and fifth year as the Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager. O’Day began his career as a Roughrider player in 1999 and joined the football operations staff in 2011. He is a three-time Grey Cup Champion, winning two in Saskatchewan – one as player in 2007 and one as Assistant General Manager in 2013. He was named Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager on January 18, 2019, after 22 years in Green and White.

“Jeremy is a lifelong Roughrider, who cares deeply about the success of the organization and knows firsthand what success means to our fan base,” said Reynolds. “He is a proven winner throughout his career, and I wholeheartedly believe he has the talent, knowledge and vision to move forward and build a winning team in 2023.”

Both Dickenson and O’Day are under contract with the Club through the 2023 season.