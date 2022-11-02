Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 2, 2022

Alouettes, Ticats Injury Report: Awe sits out Wed.

MontrealAlouettes.com

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports ahead of their Eastern Semi-Final match on Sunday at Molson Stadium.

Alouettes linebacker Micah Awe (shoulder) and defensive backs Raheem Wilson (knee) and Greg Reid (knee) were among the team’s inactive players on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Nick Usher (knee) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) were full participants, as were receivers Jake Wieneke, Eugene Lewis, defensive lineman Almondo Sewell and offensive lineman Kristian Matte (all were healthy scratches last week).

In Hamilton, wide receiver Terry Godwin (hamstring) and defensive lineman Valentin Gnahoua (ankle) both sat out on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Micah Johnson (back) and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) were among the Tiger-Cats’ active players. Offensive lineman Tyrone Riley (elbow) was limited. Like the Alouettes, the Tiger-Cats’ healthy scratches from last week were also full participants.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Greg Reid DB Knee DNP
tyrell richards DL Elbow DNP
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee DNP
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP
Zach Lindley DB Hip DNP
Micah Awe LB Shoulder DNP
Raheem Wilson DB Knee DNP
Nick Usher DL Knee Full
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full
Almondo Sewell DL Healthy Scratch Full
Kristian Matte OL Healthy Scratch Full
Nafees Lyon DB Shoulder Full
Eugene Lewis WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Terry Godwin WR Hamstring DNP
Valentin Gnahoua DL Ankle DNP
Don Jackson RB Wrist Full
Micah Johnson DL Back Full
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hip Full
Tyrone Riley OL Elbow Limited
Malik Carney DL Healthy Scratch Full
Julian Howsare DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jumal Rolle DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Domagala K Healthy Scratch Full
Tim White WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

