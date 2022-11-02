Alouettes, Ticats Injury Report: Awe sits out Wed.

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports ahead of their Eastern Semi-Final match on Sunday at Molson Stadium.

Alouettes linebacker Micah Awe (shoulder) and defensive backs Raheem Wilson (knee) and Greg Reid (knee) were among the team’s inactive players on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Nick Usher (knee) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) were full participants, as were receivers Jake Wieneke, Eugene Lewis, defensive lineman Almondo Sewell and offensive lineman Kristian Matte (all were healthy scratches last week).

In Hamilton, wide receiver Terry Godwin (hamstring) and defensive lineman Valentin Gnahoua (ankle) both sat out on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Micah Johnson (back) and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) were among the Tiger-Cats’ active players. Offensive lineman Tyrone Riley (elbow) was limited. Like the Alouettes, the Tiger-Cats’ healthy scratches from last week were also full participants.