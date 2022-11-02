Class Is In Session: CFL & Athabasca University present CFL 101

TORONTO — The CFL and its Official Online Education Partner – Athabasca University (AU) – are inviting fans to learn more about the game through CFL 101. Available now, the new massive open online course is free and can be completed in approximately 45 minutes.

Those experiencing the game for the first time will gain a glimpse into the excitement and energy that flows through a storied Canadian pastime. They will be introduced to its values, teams and heroes, and see how it continues to unite peoples and communities from coast to coast to coast.

Even the most passionate and knowledgeable fans will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the game with highlights from its rich history, while exploring how it aids in the growth and development of world-class Canadian talent through the ratio, the CFL Draft and more.

“We’re very proud of our great game and everything that makes it so uniquely Canadian,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “And alongside our partners at Athabasca University, we’re putting it front and centre, and making it more accessible for everyone.

“New fans will be able to develop a foundation to watch or attend a game with their friends and neighbours, and all those who have grown up with us can learn more about the game they love.”

CFL 101, powered by Athabasca University, was developed in partnership with the university’s wealth of expertise in course and content design. Featuring a trove of newly developed imagery, videos and animation, learning about the league will be as fun and engaging as it is informative and educational. All those who complete the course will be entered for a chance to win 2023 season tickets.

“At home, at work, or on the field, AU is committed to the journey of lifelong learning,” said Athabasca University President Dr. Peter Scott. “Learning fosters connection and community. It promotes growth personally and professionally to the benefit of all those around us.

“And in this case, through the league and CFL 101, learning brings people together – to cheer, to celebrate and to be a part of something larger: the Canadian football community.”

Instead of a degree or diploma, CFL 101 learners will have the ultimate opportunity to put their knowledge to the test: season tickets for next year to see the curriculum in action.

CFL 101, powered by Athabasca University, is available online for free. To sign up and learn more, please visit: cfl.ca/cfl101.