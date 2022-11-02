Elks bring back OL/DL Cole Nelson, sign WR Trevor Begue

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Wednesday that the team is bringing back Canadian lineman Cole Nelson on a one-year deal, while also announcing that they have signed American receiver Trevor Begue.

Nelson has played in 10 games with the Green and Gold over his first two CFL seasons, recording three tackles. He made his lone appearance of 2022 in Edmonton’s Week 19 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

The 25-year-old was selected fifth overall by Edmonton in the 2021 CFL Draft and played collegiately for the University of Alberta Golden Bears. During his time with the Golden Bears he suited up for 17 games, registering 21 total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Begue played for the University of the Incarnate Word in 2021, where he recorded 46 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. Prior to joining the Cardinals, the wideout spent four seasons from 2017 to 2020 at McNeese State University, totalling 102 receptions for 1, 471 yards and 15 touchdowns.