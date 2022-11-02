Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Whitehead non-participant Wed.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports ahead of Sunday’s Western Semi-Final from BC Place.
The Stampeders started their week of practice without offensive lineman Joshua Coker (arm) and defensive backs Marcelis Branch (hip), Parnell Motley (illness) and Tre Roberson (knee). Defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade (hamstring), linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle) and defensive backs Demetri Royer (hamstring) and Nick Statz (hamstring) were limited Wednesday.
In Vancouver, the Lions were without receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (shoulder) for their first practice. While defensive back T.J. Lee (hamstring) and receivers Javon Cottoy (quad) and Jacob Scarfone (hand) were limited and receiver Bryan Burnham (wrist) returned to practice in full on Wednesday.