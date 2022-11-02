Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Injury Reports November 2, 2022

Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Whitehead non-participant Wed.

BCLions.com

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have submitted their first injury reports ahead of Sunday’s Western Semi-Final from BC Place.

The Stampeders started their week of practice without offensive lineman Joshua Coker (arm) and defensive backs Marcelis Branch (hip), Parnell Motley (illness) and Tre Roberson (knee). Defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade (hamstring), linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle) and defensive backs Demetri Royer (hamstring) and Nick Statz (hamstring) were limited Wednesday.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (shoulder) for their first practice. While defensive back T.J. Lee (hamstring) and receivers Javon Cottoy (quad) and Jacob Scarfone (hand) were limited and receiver Bryan Burnham (wrist) returned to practice in full on Wednesday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS     Practice Day      
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Elie Bouka DB Hand Full
Marcelis Branch DB Hip DNP
Ka’Deem Carey RB Healthy Scratch Full
Joshua Coker OL Arm DNP
Javien Elliot DB Healthy Scratch Full
Malik Henry WR Ankle Full
Shawn Lemon DL Healthy Scratch Full
Parnell Motley DB Illness DNP
Brad Muhammed DB Knee Full
Folarin Orimolade DL Hamstring Limited
Charlie Power FB Rib Full
Tre Roberson DB Knee DNP
Mike Rose DL Healthy Scratch Full
Demetri Royer DB Hamstring Limited
Josiah Schakel LB Ankle Limited
Nick Statz DB Hamstring Limited
Hugh Thornton OL Chest Full

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Bryan Burnham WR Wrist Full      
Jevon Cottoy WR Quad Limited      
Joel Figueroa OL Shoulder DNP      
T.J. Lee DB Hamstring Limited      
Jacob Scarfone WR Hand Limited      
Lucky Whitehead WR Ankle DNP      
Delvin Breaux DB Healthy Scratch Full      
Joshua Archibald DL Abdomen Full      
Phillip Norman OL Healthy Scratch Full      
Michael O’Connor QB Healthy Scratch Full      
Sione Teuhema DL Healthy Scratch Full      
Mario Villamizar FB Knee Full      

 

