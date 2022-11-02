Statement from the Canadian Football League

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has released the following statement:

Earlier today, the CFL issued a news release announcing this year’s East and West Division All-Stars, which were voted on by coaches, the media and fans. A subsequent examination has revealed that an error was made in the tabulation and weighting of votes, which resulted in errors in the release.

The CFL offers its sincere apologies to everyone involved, especially the players who were incorrectly announced as All-Stars or were incorrectly left off the list. We have also issued an apology to the Canadian Football League Players’ Association. The responsibility for this mistake rests solely with the CFL, and not those who cast ballots or the CFLPA.

We also want to apologize to our fans for this unacceptable error. A correct list will be issued shortly.