BC Lions to host 111th Grey Cup in 2024

VANCOUVER — Canada’s most prestigious sporting event is returning to the West Coast. The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday that the 111th Grey Cup in November 2024 has been awarded to the BC Lions, the city of Vancouver and the province of British Columbia.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce we’re bringing this iconic event to British Columbia,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL.

“The Lions’ bid was very strong. And it was buoyed by the tremendous excitement the team is generating across the province and the country.”

Vancouver will play host to the Grey Cup for a 17th time, the second-highest total behind only Toronto, while BC Place stages the grand football event for a 10th time and first since 2014.

RELATED

» Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

» Talk of the Town: 2022 team award winners announced

» Buy Tickets: Stampeders at Lions

BC Place is also home to this Sunday’s Western Division Semi-final as the Lions begin their November journey against the Calgary Stampeders at 1:30 p.m. PT. The winner moves on to Manitoba for a Western Final showdown with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers one week from Sunday.

Under the stewardship of Amar Doman who purchased the club in August 2021, the Lions enjoyed a resurgence this season finishing with a 12-6 record, their highest win-total since 2016, while exciting and energizing the fan base both on the field and in the community.

“On behalf of our entire organization, and Lions fans everywhere, I thank the CFL’s Board of Governors for entrusting us with the honour and privilege of hosting the Grey Cup, one of Canada’s biggest and most important events of any kind,” Doman said.

“We know we’ll have some very tough acts to follow, with Saskatchewan hosting this year’s Grey Cup in a few weeks, and Hamilton hosting in 2023. But we’re determined to deliver the greatest Grey Cup festival and, working with the CFL, the greatest game day in league history, come 2024.”

The 109th Grey Cup game will be played this November 20th at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. The sold out championship and the Grey Cup Playoffs will be broadcast on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL.

Tickets for this Sunday’s Western Semi-final are moving fast. Adult tickets start at just $30 while youth aged 17 and under can secure their seats for only $10! Click here to purchase.