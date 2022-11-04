Argonauts’ RB Andrew Harris returns to practice

TORONTO – Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris has returned to practice, the team announced on Friday as they begin preparations for the Eastern Final.

Harris, the league’s all-time leading rusher by a Canadian running back, was injured during the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was subsequently placed on the six-game injured list.

Following Harris’ injury, TSN’s Dave Naylor initially reported that the running back would require surgery and that it was expected to be season-ending, a notion which Harris confirmed in a post on his social media.

In eight appearances with the Boatmen during the regular season, Harris has carried the ball 114 times rushing for 490 yards, while averaging over 4.2 yards per carry through the first ten weeks of play.

The veteran back became just the sixth player and the first Canadian in league history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards with a 143-yard performance against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 7.

In the absence of Harris, Toronto running back A.J. Ouellette was the team’s primary ball-carrier and finished the regular season with 516 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while catching an additional 350 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game. For his efforts the third-year back was named an East Division All-Star.

The Argonauts finished the regular season as the top seed in the East Division and will host the Eastern Final on November 13 from BMO Field.