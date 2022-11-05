Where to Watch: CFL Division Semi-Finals Tune-in details

TORONTO — The 109th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on November 6 with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The Western Semi-Final at 4:30 p.m. ET will see the Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions at BC Place.

TUNE-IN DETAILS

Country/Region | Broadcast provider

Canada | TSN, RDS

United States | ESPN2

United Kingdom | BT Sport 4

Ireland | BT Sport 4

For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming for almost every country. Additional information is available here. Pricing details:

$6.99 USD: Single game (Division Semi-final or Division Final)

$7.99 USD: 109th Grey Cup

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes

Percival Molson Stadium

Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. ET – Buy tickets

TSN Pre-game coverage begins at noon ET

RDS Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET

Canadian television

TSN1 and TSN4

RDS

International television

ESPN2

BT Sport 4

Streaming

TSN.ca and the TSN app

RDS.ca and the RDS app

ESPN app or com/watch

BT Sport app

CFL international streaming

Radio

TSN Radio 690 Montreal

98.5 FM

Ticats Audio Network/AM 900 CHML

Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)

Attitude Franco (SiriusXM 163)

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

BC Place

Sunday, November 6 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET – Buy tickets

Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Semi-Final game

Canadian television

TSN1 and TSN5

RDS

International television

ESPN2

BT Sport 4

Streaming

TSN.ca and the TSN app

RDS.ca and the RDS app

ESPN app or com/watch

BT Sport app

CFL international streaming

Radio