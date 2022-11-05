Follow CFL

Playoffs November 5, 2022

Where to Watch: CFL Division Semi-Finals Tune-in details

TORONTO — The 109th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on November 6 with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The Western Semi-Final at 4:30 p.m. ET will see the Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions at BC Place.

TUNE-IN DETAILS

Country/Region | Broadcast provider

  • Canada | TSN, RDS
  • United States | ESPN2
  • United Kingdom | BT Sport 4
  • Ireland | BT Sport 4

For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming for almost every country. Additional information is available here. Pricing details:

  • $6.99 USD: Single game (Division Semi-final or Division Final)
  • $7.99 USD: 109th Grey Cup

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Stadium
Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
TSN Pre-game coverage begins at noon ET
RDS Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET

Canadian television

  • TSN1 and TSN4
  • RDS

International television

  • ESPN2
  • BT Sport 4

Streaming

  • TSN.ca and the TSN app
  • RDS.ca and the RDS app
  • ESPN app or com/watch
  • BT Sport app
  • CFL international streaming

Radio

  • TSN Radio 690 Montreal
  • 98.5 FM
  • Ticats Audio Network/AM 900 CHML
  • Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)
  • Attitude Franco (SiriusXM 163)

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
BC Place
Sunday, November 6 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Semi-Final game

Canadian television

  • TSN1 and TSN5
  • RDS

International television

  • ESPN2
  • BT Sport 4

Streaming

  • TSN.ca and the TSN app
  • RDS.ca and the RDS app
  • ESPN app or com/watch
  • BT Sport app
  • CFL international streaming

Radio

  • AM730, Lions Audio Network
  • Newstalk 770 CHQR
  • Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)
