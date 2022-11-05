Where to Watch: CFL Division Semi-Finals Tune-in details

TORONTO — The 109th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on November 6 with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The Western Semi-Final at 4:30 p.m. ET will see the Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions at BC Place.
TUNE-IN DETAILS
Country/Region | Broadcast provider
- Canada | TSN, RDS
- United States | ESPN2
- United Kingdom | BT Sport 4
- Ireland | BT Sport 4
For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming for almost every country. Additional information is available here. Pricing details:
- $6.99 USD: Single game (Division Semi-final or Division Final)
- $7.99 USD: 109th Grey Cup
EASTERN SEMI-FINAL
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Stadium
Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
TSN Pre-game coverage begins at noon ET
RDS Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET
Canadian television
International television
Streaming
- TSN.ca and the TSN app
- RDS.ca and the RDS app
- ESPN app or com/watch
- BT Sport app
- CFL international streaming
Radio
- TSN Radio 690 Montreal
- 98.5 FM
- Ticats Audio Network/AM 900 CHML
- Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)
- Attitude Franco (SiriusXM 163)
WESTERN SEMI-FINAL
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
BC Place
Sunday, November 6 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Semi-Final game
Canadian television
International television
Streaming
- TSN.ca and the TSN app
- RDS.ca and the RDS app
- ESPN app or com/watch
- BT Sport app
- CFL international streaming
Radio
- AM730, Lions Audio Network
- Newstalk 770 CHQR
- Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)