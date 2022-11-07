109th Grey Cup Division clashes set

TORONTO — Following the Montreal Alouettes’ 28-17 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the BC Lions’ 30-16 win against the Calgary Stampeders, the 109th Grey Cup Division Finals have been set.
Montreal will now travel to BMO Field to take on the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. ET, before the Lions face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field in a 4:30 p.m. ET tilt. To the winners: divisional crowns and a date in Saskatchewan.
Media accreditation for the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs is managed by the teams and is subject to CFL approval.
All-time playoff records of the teams in the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs:
- Winnipeg – 1936-2021: 65-52-2 (.555)
- BC – 1959-2022: 22-33 (.400)
- Toronto – 1936-2021: 44-38-1 (.536)
- Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2022: 38-35 (.521)
All roads lead to the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, November 20 with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET. The sold-out contest and the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, featuring Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Canadian Josh Ross, will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL.
The 2022 Grey Cup Festival opens on Tuesday, November 15 in Saskatoon before moving to Regina from Wednesday to Saturday. For more information surrounding the festival events, including dates, venues, purchasing details and more, please visit GreyCupFestival.ca.
EASTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
BMO Field
Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- Toronto has not hosted the Eastern Final in back-to-back years since 1996-97.
- Montreal is playing in their first Eastern Final since 2014 and its 34th
- The Alouettes and Argonauts last met in the Eastern Final in 2012, when Toronto travelled to Montreal and won 27-20.
- The Argonauts own a 31-16-1 (.656) home record in the playoffs.
- Home teams in the Eastern Final are 32-14 (.696) since 1973.
- Montreal has an 11-25 (.306) road record in the playoffs.
- Montreal has won the Eastern Final in Toronto once (2005) and has lost twice (1996 and 1997).
- Toronto claimed the season series 2-1:
- Toronto’s Ryan Dinwiddie will be making his second appearance in the postseason as a head coach (0-1).
- As a head coach, Montreal’s Danny Maciocia is 4-1 in the playoffs
- Toronto’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 0-1 as a starter in the playoffs. He is a career 3-4 as a starter against Montreal.
- Montreal’s Trevor Harris is 3-3 as a starter in the playoffs and has a regular season record of 4-4 versus the Argonauts in his career.
WESTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT
BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
IG Field
Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- Winnipeg will be playing in their fourth straight Western Final, and is hosting for a second consecutive season.
- BC will be playing in their first Western Final since 2016.
- Winnipeg is 41-19-2 (.674) at home in the playoffs.
- Home teams in the Western Final are 28-20 (.583) since 1973.
- BC owns an 11-24 (.314) road record in the playoffs.
- Winnipeg won the 2022 season series 2-1:
- The Lions and the Blue Bombers have met in the Western Final three times with the most recent being in 1985. BC is 2-1.
- BC’s Rick Campbell is 4-1 as a head coach in the playoffs; Winnipeg’s Mike O’Shea will be helming his eighth playoff game (4-3).
- BC’s Nathan Rourke will be making his second start in the playoffs (1-0); Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros will be starting in his sixth career playoff contest (4-1).
- In the West Semi-Final, Nathan Rourke became the first Canadian QB to lead his team to a playoff win since Gerry Dattilio in 1980.
- In the regular season, Rourke is 0-2 against Winnipeg, while Collaros is 9-2 against BC.