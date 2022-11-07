109th Grey Cup Division clashes set

TORONTO — Following the Montreal Alouettes’ 28-17 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the BC Lions’ 30-16 win against the Calgary Stampeders, the 109th Grey Cup Division Finals have been set.

Montreal will now travel to BMO Field to take on the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. ET, before the Lions face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field in a 4:30 p.m. ET tilt. To the winners: divisional crowns and a date in Saskatchewan.

All-time playoff records of the teams in the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs:

Winnipeg – 1936-2021: 65-52-2 (.555)

BC – 1959-2022: 22-33 (.400)

Toronto – 1936-2021: 44-38-1 (.536)

Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2022: 38-35 (.521)

All roads lead to the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, November 20 with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET. The sold-out contest and the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, featuring Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Canadian Josh Ross, will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL.

The 2022 Grey Cup Festival opens on Tuesday, November 15 in Saskatoon before moving to Regina from Wednesday to Saturday. For more information surrounding the festival events, including dates, venues, purchasing details and more, please visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

EASTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts

​BMO Field

​Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. ET

At a glance:

Toronto has not hosted the Eastern Final in back-to-back years since 1996-97.

Montreal is playing in their first Eastern Final since 2014 and its 34 th

The Alouettes and Argonauts last met in the Eastern Final in 2012, when Toronto travelled to Montreal and won 27-20.

The Argonauts own a 31-16-1 (.656) home record in the playoffs.

Home teams in the Eastern Final are 32-14 (.696) since 1973.

Montreal has an 11-25 (.306) road record in the playoffs.

Montreal has won the Eastern Final in Toronto once (2005) and has lost twice (1996 and 1997).

Toronto claimed the season series 2-1: Week 2: TOR 20 – MTL 19in Toronto Week 20: TOR 24 – MTL 23in Montreal Week 21: MTL 38 – TOR 33 in Toronto

Toronto’s Ryan Dinwiddie will be making his second appearance in the postseason as a head coach (0-1).

As a head coach, Montreal’s Danny Maciocia is 4-1 in the playoffs

Toronto’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 0-1 as a starter in the playoffs. He is a career 3-4 as a starter against Montreal.

Montreal’s Trevor Harris is 3-3 as a starter in the playoffs and has a regular season record of 4-4 versus the Argonauts in his career.

WESTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

​IG Field

​Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

At a glance: