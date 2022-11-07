CFL Fantasy: Who won the Division Semi-Finals?

TORONTO — With the post-season upon us, CFL fantasy rosters tighten.

However, that didn’t seem to affect our winners from this past weekend’s Division Semi-Final as JZLU, GOLDBERG GANG and 306 maximized their roster potential and finished in a three-way tie with 92.7 fantasy points. Edging out the second place finishers by just 0.6 points.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone

» Sign up and set your lineup for the Division Finals!

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!

» Play CFL Blitz Pics presented by BetRegal

» 109th Grey Cup Divisional clashes set

The winning roster was led by a pair of BC Lions playmakers as quarterback Nathan Rourke (21.3) and receiver Keon Hatcher (30.2) combined for 51.5 fantasy points in Sunday’s Western Semi-Final.

Making his CFL playoff debut, Rourke completed 22 of his 30 passing attempts for 321 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Hatcher led all Lions pass-catchers as he reeled in eight of his 10 targets for a team-high 162 yards. Hatcher also managed to find the end zone in the game on a third-down trick play that resulted in a 45-yard touchdown pass from short-yardage specialist Antonio Pipkin.

Montreal Alouettes receiver Jake Wieneke (17) and running back Walter Fletcher (20.2) rounded out the offensive selections for this week’s trio of winning rosters. Wieneke caught five of his nine targets in the game for 60 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown on the Als first possession of the game.

On the ground for Montreal, Fletcher shared the workload with William Stanback as the pair combined for over 140 rushing yards in the game. Flecther carried the ball seven times in the game for an average of 11 yards per carry as he broke loose for 77 rushing yards, which included a tough 33-yard touchdown run. The Montreal back would also add 25 yards receiving on four targets out of the backfield in their Eastern Semi-Final win.

LEADERBOARD