Als, Argos Injury Reports: Harris full participant Wed.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Eastern Final from BMO Field.

Toronto running back Andrew Harris (pectoral) returned to practice last week and was listed as a full participant on Wednesday. The Argos also had a number of healthy scratches return to practice including, Brandon Banks, Henoc Muamba, Ja’Gared Davis, Shawn Oakman and Jamal Peters.

Linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) was limited for the team’s first day of practice, while defensive backs Maurice Carnell (knee) and Tigie Sankoh (bicep) were non-participants.

Montreal had a number of players sit out Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Micah Awe (shoulder) was a non-participant after missing last week’s Semi-Final. Defensive back Raheem Wilson (knee), receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive lineman Thomas Costigan (ribs) and quarterback Dominique Davis (not injury related) were also non-participants.