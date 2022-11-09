Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 9, 2022

Als, Argos Injury Reports: Harris full participant Wed.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Eastern Final from BMO Field.

Toronto running back Andrew Harris (pectoral) returned to practice last week and was listed as a full participant on Wednesday. The Argos also had a number of healthy scratches return to practice including, Brandon Banks, Henoc Muamba, Ja’Gared Davis, Shawn Oakman and Jamal Peters.

Linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) was limited for the team’s first day of practice, while defensive backs Maurice Carnell (knee) and Tigie Sankoh (bicep) were non-participants.

Montreal had a number of players sit out Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Micah Awe (shoulder) was a non-participant after missing last week’s Semi-Final. Defensive back Raheem Wilson (knee), receiver Reggie White Jr. (knee), offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive lineman Thomas Costigan (ribs) and quarterback Dominique Davis (not injury related) were also non-participants.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Brandon Banks WR Healthy Scratch Full
Dariusz Bladek OL Healthy Scratch Full
Philip Blake OL Healthy Scratch Full
Maurice Carnell DB Knee DNP
Declan Cross FB Healthy Scratch Full
Robertson Daniel DB Hamstring Full
Ja’Gared Davis DL Healthy Scratch Full
Chris Edwards DB Healthy Scratch Full
Josh Hagerty DB Foot Limited
Andrew Harris RB Pectoral Full
Dewayne Hendrix DL Healthy Scratch Full
Wynton McManis LB Knee Limited
Damontre Moore DL Quad DNP
Henoc Muamba LB Healthy Scratch Full
Peter Nicastro OL Knee Limited
Shawn Oakman DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Peters DB Healthy Scratch Full
Shane Richards OL Knee Full
Eric Rogers WR Hamstring DNP
Tigie Sankoh DB Bicep DNP
Robbie Smith DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Michael Wakefield DL Healthy Scratch Full
Ranthony Texada DB Healthy Scratch Full
Cole Spieker WR Healthy Scratch Full
Chris Schleuger OL Leg Full
Mike Jones WR Healthy Scratch Full
Jabari Ellis DL Healthy Scratch Full
Raheem Wilson DB Knee DNP
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee DNP
Zach Lindley DB Hip Full
Sean Jamieson OL Knee DNP
Micah Awe LB Shoulder DNP
Thomas Costigan DL Ribs DNP
Dominique Davis QB Not Injury Related DNP

 

