Baffin and the CFL announce multi-year partnership

STONEY CREEK, ONT. – The Canadian Football League and Canadian footwear brand, Baffin, are proud to announce a multi-year partnership, making Baffin the Official Boot of the league and Grey Cup.

“As a true Canadian homegrown brand, we admire what the CFL does for Canadian sports and its fans across the country. We’re excited to connect with these fans, who never let the cold Canadian climate stop them from showing up for a game,” says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin.

“Taken to the ends of the Earth and to the most extreme environments on the planet, Baffin provides extreme protection that allows customers to challenge themselves in their coldest adventures, whether that’s trekking to the North Pole, or cheering their team on during a Grey Cup snowstorm.”

Baffin is an industry-leading footwear brand, offering a variety of product ranges suited for comfort and cold climates, while supporting industrial work, hunting and fishing, and more. Baffin is a family-operated business with a commitment to serving Canadians and manufacturing locally whenever possible. Established in the Hamilton community of Stoney Creek in 1979, the company’s expertise is drawn from decades of experience and a dedication to supporting and warming Canadians through the coldest and most challenging conditions.

“This is a special and exciting time of year. CFL fans love great football and great gear, and Grey Cup fans in particular, know how to dress for any kind of weather,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL. “Now when they choose Baffin, they’re choosing one of our partners, and supporting the league, at the same time!”

To signal the start of their multi-year partnership, Baffin will be a visible brand partner throughout the Playoffs and the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 20 from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan. Baffin will also take a page from the CFL’s playbook by uniting Canadian fans through their love of the game. One lucky winner will receive tickets, flights, accommodations and Baffin gear to stay warm at this year’s championship game. Details will be posted on Baffin’s Instagram account when the contest opens on Thursday, November 10.

In the months ahead, Baffin and the CFL will bring this partnership to life through unique integrated content, contests, giveaways to keep fans warm on cold game days, and much more.