Checking Down: News and notes from the Division Finals

TORONTO — And then there were four.

The dust has settled after two hard fought Semi-Final playoff matchups. The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions took advantage of having homefield as they earned wins in front of loud and passionate crowds.

In this week’s Division Final games, Nathan Rourke and the Lions will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from IG Field, while Trevor Harris and the Alouettes will travel to BMO Field for a matchup with the Toronto Argonauts.

Checking Down has you covered with everything to know from the week as the anticipation continues to build for what should be a pair of exciting matchups.

BC LIONS

– Late last week, the CFL and the BC Lions announced that the Lions, the city of Vancouver and the province of British Columbia will host the 111th Grey Cup in 2024.

– CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a detailed look at how to the Bombers and Lions matchup as he examines who has the edge at each position group in the Western Final (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to team media earlier this week, Nathan Rourke explained he’s excited for the challenge that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers present (BCLions.com).

– BCLions.com provides fans with an inside look at the Lion’s post-game celebration following their Western Semi-Final victory (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– After suffering a loss in the Western Semi-Final, Stamps TV Host Natasha Staniszewski wraps up the 2022 season (Stampeders.com).

– Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson speaks to team media during the team’s end of season wrap up (Stampeders.com).

– Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell addresses team media to share his thoughts on the 2022 season and discuss what is next for him as a quarterback (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Elks players gathered at Commonwealth Stadium for the final time of 2022. Team members spoke to media and many shared the belief and a sense of optimism that the team will trend in the right direction for the 2023 season (CFL.ca).

– The Edmonton Elks announced earlier this week that the team had signed offensive lineman David Foucault to a two-year contract extension (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The CFL will welcome Teagan Littlechief for the singing of “O Canada” ahead of the 109thGrey Cup on Sunday, November 20. Littlechief is set to perform the anthem in Cree, English and French.

– A trio of country music’s shining stars will unite for a one-time-only collaboration for this year’s Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host the BC Lions for the Western Final from IG Field. Ed Tait previews the matchup for BlueBombers.com (BlueBombers.com).

– CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary takes a look at three storylines to follow ahead of Sunday’s Western Final matchup (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Following the Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss in the Eastern Semi-Final, head coach Orlondo Steinauer addresses team media during their locker clean out day (Ticats.ca).

– The Ticats held their end of season media availability, Dane Evans reflected on the Eastern Semi-Final and the team’s season (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts will host the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final from BMO Field. CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a deep-dive on both teams in order to decide who has the edge in Sunday’s Division Final.

– With the expected return of running back Andrew Harris, the Eastern Final storylines are swirling. CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile looks at three storylines approaching Sunday’s matchup.

– Analytics certainly don’t decide the outcome of a game, but they can help tell a story. CFL.ca examines three stats that could define the Eastern Final (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin had a season to remember in which he set a new career-high and led the league with 17 sacks. For his efforts, Mauldin has been nominated as a finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the year (CFL.ca).

– In his first season as a member of the REDBLACKS, offensive lineman Jacob Ruby has been named an East Division All-Star (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Montreal showed off a strong backfield in their win over Hamilton. CFL.ca’s Don Landry share his thoughts on the Alouettes backfield in his 5 takeaways from the Division Semi-Finals (CFL.ca).