Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Schoen limited Wed.

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports before Sunday’s Western Final from IG Field.
The Lions were without receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) to start the week of practice. While running back James Butler (ankle), defensive back T.J. Lee (quadricep) and offensive linemen Joel Figueroa (shoulder) and Jarell Broxton (calf) were limited Wednesday.
In Winnipeg, full back Mike Miller (hip), linebacker Shayne Gauthier (foot) and receivers Rasheed Bailey (knee) and Dalton Schoen (knee) were limited to start the week of practice. While defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen (achilles) and defensive backs Noah Hallett (knee) and Malcolm Thompson (knee) were among the team’s non-participants.