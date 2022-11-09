Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 9, 2022

Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Schoen limited Wed.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports before Sunday’s Western Final from IG Field.

The Lions were without receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) to start the week of practice. While running back James Butler (ankle), defensive back T.J. Lee (quadricep) and offensive linemen Joel Figueroa (shoulder) and Jarell Broxton (calf) were limited Wednesday.

In Winnipeg, full back Mike Miller (hip), linebacker Shayne Gauthier (foot) and receivers Rasheed Bailey (knee) and Dalton Schoen (knee) were limited to start the week of practice. While defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen (achilles) and defensive backs Noah Hallett (knee) and Malcolm Thompson (knee) were among the team’s non-participants.

BC LIONS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Joshua Archibald DL Shoulder Full
Delvin Breaux Sr. DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jarell Broxton OL Calf Limited
James Butler RB Ankle Limited
Joel Figueroa OL Shoulder Limited
Miles Fox DL Healthy Scratch Full
Obum Gwacham DL Healthy Scratch Full
Hakeem Johnson DB Healthy Scratch Full
T.J. Lee DB Quadricep Limited
Michael O’Connor QB Healthy Scratch Full
Shai Ross WR Healthy Scratch Full
Lucky Whitehead WR Ankle DNP
Noah Zerr OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day  
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Nic Demski WR Calf Full
Dalton Schoen WR Knee Limited
Rasheed Bailey WR Knee Limited
Chris Kolankowski OL Knee Full
Mike Miller FB Hip Limited
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Full
Thiadric Hansen DL Achilles DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Foot Limited
Adam Bighill LB Thorax Full
Nick Taylor DB Achilles DNP
Noah Hallett DB Knee DNP
Malcolm Thompson DB Knee DNP
Evan Holm DB Head Full
Redha Kramdi DB Ankle DNP
Demerio Houston DB Hip Full

 

