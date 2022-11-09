Teagan Littlechief to sing national anthem at 109th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome Teagan Littlechief for the singing of “O Canada” ahead of the 109thGrey Cup on Sunday, November 20. The recording artist from White Bear First Nations of Treaty 4, located north of Carlyle, Sask., is set to perform the national anthem in Cree, English and French.

“I’m so thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Indigenous language and culture at the Grey Cup in my home province,” said Littlechief. “As we continue to build a better country through reconciliation, inclusivity and representation, this is a step in the right direction and it’s a message to all Canadians that we are stronger when we stand together. And how better to send such an important message than through the gift and joy of music.”

Littlechief’s debut album Rising Above included the singles “Once An Eagle” and “Bring It On.” Her next release, 2013’s “Home Fire,” reached No. 1 on the Saskatchewan Aboriginal Charts, while 2014’s “I’ll Bring the Party”, soared to No. 1 on the National Aboriginal Music Countdown. The single also garnered her a nomination for Aboriginal Artist of the Year at the 2016 Saskatchewan Country Music Awards (SCMA).

This year has seen Littlechief reach new heights after claiming the SCMA for Indigenous Artist of the Year, and being voted Pure Country 92.7 Saskatchewan’s Next Big Thing. Despite her accolades in 2022, and her multiple performances of the national anthem for her beloved Roughriders, she remains in awe of the opportunity ahead.

“The Grey Cup is one of the country’s biggest sporting events each year. Performing for football fans and feeding off their energy and excitement is always amazing, but I know this will be like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I can’t wait!”

“Teagan wows Rider Nation with her rendition of “O Canada” on a regular basis and we are thrilled that the whole country will be able to experience her incredible talent,” said Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO, Craig Reynolds. “As we work together towards truth and reconciliation, hearing our national anthem in Cree on a stage as big as the 109th Grey Cup will be a truly special moment for all of us.”

Littlechief joins a musical lineup that features country all-stars Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Canadian Josh Ross, who will unite on-stage for a one-time-only performance in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, as well as Canadian alternative pop band, Valley, who will open the championship game’s festivities in the SiriusXM Kickoff Show.

The 109th Grey Cup from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan will air live on Sunday, November 20 with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET. The sold-out championship contest will be broadcast across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL.

The 2022 Grey Cup Festival opens on Tuesday, November 15 in Saskatoon before moving to Regina from Wednesday to Saturday. For more information surrounding the festival, including dates, venues, purchasing details and more, please visit GreyCupFestival.ca.