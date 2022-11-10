Stamps re-sign WR Odoms-Dukes

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday that the team has re-signed American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes.

2022 CFL PLAYOFFS

» 109th Grey Cup Divisional clashes set

» Stamps finding value in adversity

» Recap: Lions defeat Stampeders to move on to Western Final

In his first year as a member of the Stampeders, Odoms-Dukes played a total of four games, recording 11 receptions for 112 yards. Four of his catches allowed the Stamps to convert on second down and he scored his first professional touchdown in Week 19 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The University of South Florida alum started the 2022 season on Calgary’s practice roster and was first activated for the Labour Day rematch against the Edmonton Elks, making three catches.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Odoms-Dukes attended the 2021 training camp of the National Football League’s Denver Broncos.

In college, Dukes played 34 games over four seasons including a senior year during which he made 24 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns.