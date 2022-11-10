Start vs. Sit: Catching a win in the Division Finals

Strong receiver play highlighted CFL fantasy football during the Semi-Finals. Expect even more from the Division Final games this Sunday.

Each of the four teams competing for a trip to Regina and a spot in next Sunday’s Grey Cup have receivers who can alter destiny, and each team will target their favourite pass-catchers at will.

However, there is always a chance that a receiver under the radar can rise to the occasion, similar to what BC Lions’ Keon Hatcher ($7,000) did last weekend when he delivered his fantasy users 30.2 fantasy points against Calgary.

This week’s Start vs. Sit will be focused on the pass-catchers, but don’t sleep on the running backs who can also carry a fantasy team to a successful evening.

2022 CFL PLAYOFFS

» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone

» Sign up and set your lineup for the Division Semi-Finals!

» Make your Eastern and Western Finals picks and you could win $1,000 cash

Montreal (9-9-0) at Toronto (11-7-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Line: Toronto (-3.5)

O/U: 48

Start: Jake Wieneke, WR, Montreal Alouettes, $5,651 Salary

Expecting Eugene Lewis ($10,000)? The Montreal Alouettes’ All-Star playmaker is certainly an excellent choice, yet I’m going with the hot hand.

Jake Wieneke had a flustering regular season after earning CFL All-Star honours in 2021, scoring double digit fantasy points just three times entering Week 21. He hauled in five passes for 121 yards and a major in the regular season finale and followed it up with five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Als’ Eastern Semi-Final win over Hamilton.

Wieneke has tallied 40.1 fantasy points in his last two games, and while nothing in his regular season numbers suggest a trend, the road to the Grey Cup is often filled with tales of redemption from players who transform into November nobility.

Starting Wieneke doesn’t hurt when one considers he has one of the most accurate passers in postseason history in Trevor Harris ($8,000), who threw for a combined 683 yards in two games against the Argos this season. If you believe in destiny, then do so by adding Wieneke to your roster.

Sit: A.J. Ouellette, RB, Toronto Argonauts, $6,000 Salary

One of the key reasons why the Toronto Argonauts are within two games of winning their first Grey Cup since 2017 is the play of Ouellette. The running back emerged as a dependable dual threat and helped spark Toronto’s offence down the stretch. He showed his wares in the final two regular season games by rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown on his way toward finishing seventh in the league with 516 rushing yards.

At the very least, Ouellette could find himself in a timeshare as the Argos welcomed back Andrew Harris ($6,000) this week. Harris was originally thought to have been done for the season when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 10, yet defied expectations and could be available on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto signed the future Hall of Famer for the sole purpose of having him receive an extensive workload come playoff time. If Harris is suited up, that will not bode well for Ouellette to continue being a feature part of a fantasy offence.

BC (12-6) at Winnipeg (15-3-0)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Line: Winnipeg (-4.5)

O/U: 49.5

Start: Nic Demski, WR, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, $8,500 Salary

Since it feels like it’s been weeks since we’ve seen Nic Demski in action, here is a quick reminder of his talent.

The Winnipeg receiver has scored in six of his last seven games while racking up double-digit fantasy production in nine of his last 10 contests. Demski missed the first meeting against BC in Week 5, but caught seven passes for 67 yards on 11 targets and had one carry in the Week 19 loss in Vancouver.

Dalton Schoen ($10,000) is a fantasy anchor. BC has four receivers who could easily have been placed here. Demski, though, offers a little more flexibility for a $30,000 salary. He will also get a handful of carries via jet sweeps and the occasional Wildcat formation. Additionally, Demski has scored double digit fantasy points in the last three games he’s played against the Lions, providing yet another reason why the explosive playmaker is the choice here.

Sit: BC Lions defence, $2,500 Salary

The BC Lions defence has been solid this season. That is, until they matchup against Winnipeg. The Bombers averaged 33 points in the three regular season meetings, with BC amassing just 16 total fantasy points, although 18 did come in the Week 19 home win over the Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg pivot Zach Collaros ($10,000) threw five of his league-best 37 majors against BC, with Schoen scoring a staggering 66.3 fantasy points on 14 receptions for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

The Lions did a good job containing Calgary’s passing game in last week’s Western Semi-Final and while stopping Demski and Schoen will be top priority, the Bombers will still have Rasheed Bailey ($7,500) and Greg Ellingson ($7,500) available. There are three other defences to consider, so don’t feel as if starting BC is a must.